Tyson Philpot wins Grey Cup Most Valuable Canadian but focused on loss

Photo: Reuben Polansky/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

Montreal Alouettes receiver Tyson Philpot was named the Most Valuable Canadian in the 113th Grey Cup, though he wasn’t able to appreciate it in the immediate aftermath of the game.

“That doesn’t mean anything to me,” Philpot told the media postgame. “I wanted to win this for the city of Montreal, I wanted to win this for my teammates, and we came up short, so I can’t really process that.”

The 26-year-old was targeted 12 times and recorded seven catches for 80 yards and one touchdown. His score came relatively early in the first quarter.

“Maybe one day (I’ll be able to appreciate this award). Right now, no, not at all,” said Philpot. “I don’t play for individual awards. I play to win this game with my team, and that’s really it.”

This marks the second time that Philpot was won Grey Cup Most Valuable Canadian, having previously done so in 2023.

The native of Delta, B.C. rewrote the Alouettes record book in 2026, as he caught 124 passes for 1,809 yards and 13 touchdowns over 16 regular-season games. He was named the league’s Most Outstanding Canadian, a finalist for Most Outstanding Player, and an All-CFL receiver.