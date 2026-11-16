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Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks talk with pads, send guarantee message to Montreal Alouettes with 113th Grey Cup upset

Photo: Reuben Polansky/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

As the 2026 season started, long suffering Elks fans kept waiting for the other shoe to drop.

In the end, the shoe was a glass slipper and it fit perfectly. Edmonton collected its 15th Grey Cup championship with a thrilling 37-30 win over the Montreal Alouettes.

Here are my thoughts on the game.

Hot start

Edmonton could not have asked for a better start to the game. The coin flip went their way, and they immediately chose to take the ball. It has been at least three weeks that I have been predicting Montrell Washington would break a big return. The rookie waited for the biggest stage to do just that, returning the opening kickoff 78 yards to the Alouettes 11-yard line. If not for a slight hand on the back from Geoffrey Cantin-Arku that tipped his balance, he would have been in for the major.

Three plays later, Cody Fajardo pushed to his right to get his first of two rushing touchdowns. One of the funniest parts of that for me was that the Elks only had one yard of offence. A pass interference call on Kabion Ento moved Edmonton to the one-yard line, setting up the score. Not even two minutes in, a seven-point lead set a good early tone.

Fajardo earns MVP

Not often would I say that a quarterback throwing for under 200 yards would be thought of as an MVP. What did count was the combination of his skills that led to four touchdowns, two throwing and two rushing, that made this an easy choice. That has been the University of Nevada product’s CFL career in a nutshell. His leadership comes from using that run-pass combination to push his team down the field.

As has been his usual, the veteran had a 73 percent completion rate, while completing passes to seven different receivers. Add to that his 45 yards along the ground which seemed to come at perfect times.

There was only one blemish. The lone long ball the 34-year-old tossed, it came down a bit behind Austin Mack and was picked off by Ento. Mack could not gear down enough to be in the right spot and Ento outfought him for it.

Consistency has been Fajardo’s calling card all year. Against a very good Montreal defence, he got the ball out quickly, ran when he needed to, and made great decisions if the look wasn’t there.

“I knew if we got here, I’m pretty dang lucky when it comes to Grey Cups,” Fajardo said. “3-0 in Grey Cups and it’s a great feeling to be here with this confetti on the ground. Whatever it takes mentality. I told the guys coming into this game, there’s no sliding. I wanted to pour it all on the line for those guys that were playing in their first Grey Cup.”

The conversation immediately switched to whether the Brea, California native will return to try for 4-0 in CFL championship games. I respect the fact that he says he won’t make emotional decisions and that he has a process talking with his wife Laura to make sure it works for them. Not every player that says that means it as much as Fajardo. Even with his teammates chanting, ‘One more year!’ as he entered the locker room, we know he will go through his process with his family. In my eyes, that only puts more shine on the MVP.

A classic

No matter what side of the contest you were on, this game was a classic CFL battle. The final game with the 55-yard line lived up to all that we have come to expect from the Canadian league. Seven lead changes, seven touchdowns, six field goals and 763 total yards of offence. Both teams ended with 25 first downs, and over 150 yards rushing. The most common thing I heard after the game was that it was incredible. Can’t ask for more from a championship battle of the top two teams in the league.

Defence wins championships

The saying has long been used that offence can get you to the game, but defence gets you the win. With 67 points on the board, it’s a little hard to write that defence played much of a role, but the green and gold did finish when they needed to.

Edmonton has stepped up their defensive game in the fourth quarter all year, and the championship game was no exception. Montreal’s high-powered offence went into the fourth quarter with 27 points. Their final drives were two punts, a turnover on downs that was almost an interception, and a field goal with less than a minute left in the game. That is a superior defence that closed the door on both the MOP and MOC of the league. On top of that, they did that without their league-leading interception specialist as Tyrell Ford went down early in the first quarter. Terez Reid came in and did not miss a beat.

“We’ve been through so many battles together,” said defensive coordinator J.C. Sherritt. “We’re very, very comfortable in the final minutes or the final quarter. If it’s close, we feel great.”

Now having won a championship as a player and as a coach, Sherritt is one of the voices tied to the team’s history. His coaching style is a bit quieter than his head coach colleague, but just as powerful in teaching. He is proud to be a part of Edmonton since his playing days.

“I live in Edmonton year-round,” he said, “I’m very proud to be from Edmonton. I call Edmonton my home now. To bring (the cup) back to our fans, these guys are just getting to the feeling, but our city deserves champions and they got one.”

Offensive line stands tall

With the number of injuries to offensive linemen, it is not often that the starting five play all 18 regular-season games together. Edmonton’s line got a total of three games where the starting group was what had been assembled in the offseason. All five starters of Brenden Bordner, Carter O’Donnell, David Beard, Coulter Woodmansey and Jordan Murray were in for the Grey Cup.

Late in the second quarter though, Woodmansey came out with an injury and in came the best sixth man in the league in Mark Korte. The unit did not give up a sack. Both gaping and sneaky holes were opened for Justin Rankin and ShunDerrick Powell. And, when needed, Fajardo had lanes to run to that first down marker. A team effort that could go overlooked, but played a huge part in delivering the win.

“It’s incredible,” Korte said. “This is something my brother and I did in the backyard a couple times a week. We’d win the Grey Cup for Edmonton. To do it for real is pretty special. ”

Beard was with the green and gold the last time a championship happened. Albeit as a rookie, he was able to take in how that felt and what it takes to get there. In 2022, he was traded to Hamilton, but returned to his original team in 2025. His leadership brought the line together even through all the injuries they had this year.

“The cherry on top,” the University of Alberta product said. “I could not agree with Cody more, we got to put that sign back up. The transition away was a great thing. I have nothing but good things to say about my time in Hamilton, but coming back was exceptional. It was the right formula. We got some traction last year, but I’m ecstatic that we could pin the tail on the donkey.”

True moments

One of my favourite moments during the celebrations was talking to Dwayne Mandrusiak. This will be the 12th Grey Cup ring added to his collection. Part of the dark years saw the removal of the longtime equipment manager without the pomp and circumstance he so greatly deserves. Reinstating him in a new role last year was a sign of the positive things to come.

He told me that he always likes to be in the back of the room and not the front, but he is a giant part of the history of B.O.N.E. His family was at the game and on the sidelines. It was a beautiful return to what this team does. The culture that was returned leads to the way this team won. The joy emanating from him was palpable. I’m glad he is back where he belongs with the team.

Now for the celebration

I need to give a shoutout to the Oilers as they wore Elks gear into their game and in their post-game interviews on Saturday. That support hasn’t been seen in many years. I think it goes a long way in the community to build on the great things from this year.

Now to celebrate. The parade will be special. It not only celebrates a championship, but also a transition from the dark times of the last six seasons of futility. It is powerful for those fans that stuck around through the tough games and the low crowds.

As the team said all year, find a way. They have not only found a way to win, but to bring back the EE way.

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Andrew Hoskins is a lifelong Edmonton resident and the host of the Turf District Podcast.

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