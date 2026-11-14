Edmonton Oilers rock Elks jerseys in show of Grey Cup support

Photo courtesy: Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers have thrown their full support behind their CFL counterparts ahead of the 113th Grey Cup.

The NHL team showed up for Saturday’s clash with the Toronto Maple Leafs wearing what appeared to be the official Edmonton Elks’ alternate uniform. Based on posts on social media, at least 13 members of the team participated, including their two biggest stars.

Leon Draisaitl appropriately donned the No. 29, representing all-star cornerback J.J. Ross. Three-time Hart Trophy winner Connor McDavid wore No. 7, the jersey of quarterback Cody Fajardo.

Other Elks whose jerseys were featured included third-string quarterback Cole Snyder, running backs Justin Rankin and Isaiah Knight, receiver Joshua Cephus, offensive linemen Brendan Bordner, Jordan Murray, Coulter Woodmansey, and Carter O’Donnell, and defensive linemen Jared Brinkman, Robbie Smith, and Jordan Williams.

🔵🟠 Blue & Orange repping Green & Gold 🟢🟡 @GoElks | #LetsGoOilers https://t.co/FiRrhlatgS — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) November 14, 2026

The Montreal Alouettes (15-4) and Edmonton Elks (14-5) will meet in the 113th Grey Cup at McMahon Stadium in Calgary on Sunday, November 15, with kickoff scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET.

The Alouettes and Elks split their two meetings during the regular season. In June, Edmonton won 32-29 in overtime at Commonwealth Stadium, as running back Justin Rankin recorded 230 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. In August, Montreal won 48-30 at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium, led by a 131-yard, three-touchdown performance from Tyson Philpot.

The weather forecast in Calgary calls for a high of 10 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN, CTV, RDS, and Crave in Canada, and DAZN internationally.