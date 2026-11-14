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UBC wins Hardy Cup in double-overtime thriller against Regina, advances to Uteck Bowl

Photo courtesy: Rich Lam/UBC Athletics.

You can officially apply the term “instant classic” to the 2026 edition of the Hardy Cup.

The UBC Thunderbirds outlasted the Regina Rams in a double-overtime thriller for the Canada West football title, picking up the win by a 41-39 score.

A shootout for much of the second half turned into a kicking contest by the end of it, with Alex Hillyard hitting his third and fourth field goals of the day to give the Thunderbirds a victory.  Regina’s Ty Gorniak wasn’t quite as fortunate, missing wide left on a 34-yard-kick on the final play of the game.

UBC had a pair of 15-point second-half leads at both 28-13 and 35-20, though Regina’s reluctance to give up made the game an all-timer.

Like any memorable win, the title game featured a series of plays that could’ve turned the tide for either side. The Thunderbirds finally caught a break in overtime on Gorniak’s miss, as they appeared to have the game all but locked up on several occasions before the Rams clawed back.

In the first overtime after holding Regina to a field goal, UBC’s Ben Gutek looked to make a diving catch for a first down to put the Thunderbirds within the 20-yard line, where a touchdown would’ve won the game. The referees ruled it no catch, eventually forcing a field goal.

The Thunderbirds took the ball first in the second overtime, but once again were only able to muster a field goal before Gorniak’s fateful miss.

In the fourth quarter, it was Regina receiver Michael Eagle Bear who single-handedly kept the Rams’ hopes alive, with a trio of catches capped by a game-tying touchdown with just 38 seconds left on the clock. Arguably the game’s top highlight was a one-handed snag by Eagle Bear, as he finished with 142 yards on 10 catches.

On that same drive, UBC linebacker Sean Gunnip had a chance to end the game in regulation, but an Owen Sieben pass on their game-tying drive bounced off his shoulder pads. Despite the close call, the Thunderbirds had just enough breaks go their way, winning the trophy at home for the first time since 2023.

Sieben threw for 443 yards and four touchdowns, but a fourth-quarter interception by UBC’s Damien Bucknor was the one that got away.

On the first play of the next drive following the interception, Drew Viotto found Trey Montour for a 31-yard reception that brought the ball within striking distance of the Regina end zone. Zach Patfield scored for the third time in the game, punching in a one-yard score to put the Thunderbirds up 35-20 after the conversion with 9:22 left. Viotto himself finished the day 17-of-35 for 251 yards, while Montour accounted for 104 of those yards on five catches as his lead target.

Despite coming off a pick, Sieben drove the ball down the field again in the fourth quarter, as Nicholas Sirleaf scored a touchdown and the subsequent two-point conversion to help set up the game-tying score by Eagle Bear.

Though the second half and overtime periods provided plenty of theatrics, the first few chapters of the game didn’t exactly scream that the contest would be one for the ages.

Regina carried a 13-10 lead into halftime, with a pair of Gorniak field goals to go along with a short six-yard catch by Alex Gagnon. Kai Rednour-Bruckman had the Thunderbirds’ lone receiving touchdown of the day in the first half.

In the first nine minutes of the third quarter, methodical drives from the Thunderbirds resulted in a pair of one-yard scores by Patfield. He finished the day with five carries for just six yards, but three of those resulted in majors. Not a bad day at the office for the tight end, who had a pair of rushing touchdowns on 13 carries coming into the day.

Carter Ashman led all runners with 98 yards on 22 carries for the Rams, while Josh Martin picked up 87 yards on 15 carries for the Thunderbirds.

The victory sees the Thunderbirds advance to the Uteck Bowl next week, where they’ll travel to Quebec to visit the RSEQ champion Montréal Carabins for the right to play in the Vanier Cup.

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Adam Laskaris is a Toronto-based reporter who first got his start winning a Toronto Public Library short story contest at age five. He has experience covering a wide variety of sports, and currently focuses on the Argonauts and CFL topics at large.

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