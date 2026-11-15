Javon Leake handling potential end in Edmonton with Grey Cup grace

Photo courtesy: Edmonton Elks.

Javon Leake is one of just a handful of Edmonton Elks who have tasted Grey Cup glory; some even argue he should have been the MVP in Toronto’s 2022 victory over Winnipeg. And yet, he won’t suit up for the 113th version of the CFL title game on Sunday.

The 28-year-old running back and return specialist will spend the biggest game of the year in street clothes, his second consecutive week on the reserve roster. He first suffered the demotion ahead of the Western Final, supplanted by rookies Montrell Washington and ShunDerrick Powell, but has handled it with veteran composure.

“It’s tough as a player. You want to compete, man. But if your team’s winning, and you’ve got a chance to go to the Grey Cup, I’m a team guy. I don’t really care who’s in it; I just want to win,” Leake told 3DownNation earlier this week. “That’s what we’re doing here, especially with this organization. It was a tough pill to swallow, but that’s my guy. I love Montrell. I love what he’s done for the team, man. I’m gonna keep supporting, watching my guys and get this win.”

The former Most Outstanding Special Teams Player was having a solid start to the season, but suffered an injury that knocked him out of the lineup in Week 12. Powell stepped in and performed admirably in the return game, but also established himself as a valuable change-of-pace option on offence. Then came Washington, who has shown flashes of elite return ability over a short sample size.

Leake returned to the lineup healthy for the regular-season finale, but head coach Mark Kilam and his staff faced a difficult choice for the playoffs. While all three players would likely start at returner for another team, including their Grey Cup opponents, the decision was made to go with the hot hands.

“Not an easy decision. I’ve got a ton of respect for Javon. I love Javon, and he knows that. We went through the process as thoroughly as we could. We spent a long time doing it. It was a heated debate at times. We went through every player on our roster. We talked about changing the ratio at different places to try to see our best combination of players,” Kilam said.

“It was unfortunate Javon got the injury, but as always happens in pro sports, sometimes that’s an opportunity for somebody else. Montrell stepped up and made some plays in the return game, and ShunDerrick on offence made some plays. We were going with the hot hand at the time, and I explained that to Javon. I brought him in before meetings on day one, and as disappointed as he was, he was a great teammate.”

Leake didn’t like the news, but his strong rapport with Kilam, who coordinated the special teams last year, allowed him to respect the decision.

“I know my relationship with Killer, so it was a regular conversation. He looked me straight in my eyes and told me what it was, and I appreciate that,” he said. “I’ve been here with him, so I know what it takes. I’m not mad about it. It was a tough pill to swallow, but we move forward. We’re winning. What better spot can we be in than right here? Last two teams standing. I’m gonna look past that.”

That decision didn’t waver during Grey Cup week in Calgary, as the Elks elected to roll with virtually the same roster as before. However, Leake’s work ethic and approach to preparation were also unaltered despite his lowered status on the depth chart.

Following practice sessions at McMahon Stadium, the native of Greensboro, N.C., could be seen running the stands with the running back group, a daily tradition that he and Justin Rankin started at Commonwealth Stadium and have carried to venues across the league all season.

Close friends throughout their time with the Elks, Rankin has deep admiration for how Leake has conducted himself.

“I think Javon has taken that very well, very mature. He still brings the energy; he still is uplifting guys. He’s still working hard at practice, making cuts that we know he’s able to make. It’s nice to see that he didn’t just fold and be like, ‘You know what? Forget this.’ No, he’s bought into what we’ve got. Every guy is needed, and that’s something that we’ve preached all year,” Rankin said.

“Does it suck? Does he probably, in the back of his head, feel the best all the time? No, probably not. But that’s not the ultimate goal that we’ve been fighting for, and he knows that. He shows up every day and reminds us, ‘I’m here for you guys. I’m here for the team. Whatever y’all need.'”

Leake now views his role as one of supporting the two rookies playing in front of him, both of whom could be difference-makers against the Alouettes.

“This team got a lot of depth, bro. You can’t be mad. At the end of the day, I got hurt, and the guy took over and ran with his opportunity. Same thing I would have done if I was in that position,” he shrugged.

“ShunDerrick being on offence, he’s a great back. He’s definitely a special player. Young guy coming in and helping us get to this point. And then Montrell, we had struggled early on our special teams, especially in the return game. He came in and gave us a spark. Now we’ve got everything. Two great players and two great teammates, and they came in to help us. I couldn’t ask for anything else. I’m gonna keep supporting them.”

Even though he has handled his business like a professional, Leake’s time in Edmonton could be at an end regardless of what happens on Sunday. He earned $135,000 in hard money this season, making him the sixth-highest paid running back in the CFL, in large part due to his ability to impact the game in two phases. Unless one of his replacements jumps to the NFL, both jobs appeared destined to stay with players on entry-level contracts.

It is clear that the pending free agent isn’t oblivious to the fact that this could be his last real week as an Elk, but he’s trying to shield his eyes from the writing on the wall.

“I haven’t really thought about it. I’m just kind of trying to just enjoy these moments with my guys because you never know. It’s professional football. You never know what next year holds,” Leake said. “I know this team won’t be the exact same team next year, so I’m just trying to take in this weekend day-by-day, enjoying it with my guys, just in case it is the last, just in case it’s not. Whatever the offseason holds, I’m ready for it, and I’m excited. Right now, I just want to be with my guys and take this all the way to Sunday.”

The Montreal Alouettes (15-4) and Edmonton Elks (14-5) will meet in the 113th Grey Cup at McMahon Stadium in Calgary on Sunday, November 15, with kickoff scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET.

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