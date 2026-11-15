Stevie Scott III feels Montreal Alouettes defence disrespected

Photo: Vincent Ethier/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

The Edmonton Elks defence has received plenty of praise heading into the 113th Grey Cup. But Montreal Alouettes running back Stevie Scott III believes his defence is being overlooked.

“I think that’s big, big, big disrespect,” Scott III told 3DownNation. “Especially from the past couple weeks, watching our defence flying around, being physical and putting the pads on guys, I think that’s a very big disrespect.”

Scott III gets a closer look at Montreal’s defence than most. He goes up against the unit every week in practice, and what he has seen has left him with little doubt about where it stands compared to the rest of the CFL.

“I look at it as, ‘What about the Alouettes’ defence?’” he said. “I feel like this is a very fierce, physical, fast defence, and that should put a lot of fear in CFL teams. Honestly, it’s exciting to hear from the other side, but it doesn’t really move me that much because we go against one of the best defences in the CFL every day.”

Scott III isn’t the only Alouette who feels Montreal’s defence deserves more recognition. Defensive back Kabion Ento believes the unit can sometimes get lost in the attention surrounding the team’s high-powered offence.

“I know why people talk like that about our defence. We have such a powerful offence that puts up a lot of points,” Ento said. “Defence doesn’t usually get the credit.”

Still, hearing another defence receive much of the attention leading into Sunday’s CFL championship game has given both sides something extra to play for.

“Of course we feel disrespected a little bit. We feel like we’re the best defence in the league,” Ento said. “We both are going to try to prove it.”

Scott III is taking a similar approach, using all the attention surrounding Edmonton’s defence as extra motivation.

“It’s more fuel to the fire to make me and my teammates want to perform at a high level with confidence, knowing that we got the playmakers in this room that could outdo any defence that we come across,” he said. “It builds us up to know that we got to come and bring our A-game.”

That confidence extends beyond what Scott III believes the Alouettes can do on either side of the football. For him, it comes from the chemistry Montreal has built and the way the team feeds off each other when it matters most.

“One thing about this team, we’re gonna back it up and we’re gonna play with confidence because we all know our abilities,” Scott III said. “We have that chemistry and the bond with each other that anytime we step on the field, the energy is contagious. We’re always gonna play off each other, rally the troops, and go all-in for one another.”

The Elks defence may be receiving plenty of attention heading into the Grey Cup, but inside Montreal’s locker room, there’s little doubt about how the Alouettes view their own unit. They believe they have the best defence in the CFL. Now, as Ento put it, they’ll get the chance to prove it.

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