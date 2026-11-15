Connect with us

Montreal Alouettes

Stevie Scott III feels Montreal Alouettes defence disrespected

Photo: Vincent Ethier/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

The Edmonton Elks defence has received plenty of praise heading into the 113th Grey Cup. But Montreal Alouettes running back Stevie Scott III believes his defence is being overlooked.

“I think that’s big, big, big disrespect,” Scott III told 3DownNation. “Especially from the past couple weeks, watching our defence flying around, being physical and putting the pads on guys, I think that’s a very big disrespect.”

Scott III gets a closer look at Montreal’s defence than most. He goes up against the unit every week in practice, and what he has seen has left him with little doubt about where it stands compared to the rest of the CFL.

“I look at it as, ‘What about the Alouettes’ defence?’” he said. “I feel like this is a very fierce, physical, fast defence, and that should put a lot of fear in CFL teams. Honestly, it’s exciting to hear from the other side, but it doesn’t really move me that much because we go against one of the best defences in the CFL every day.”

Scott III isn’t the only Alouette who feels Montreal’s defence deserves more recognition. Defensive back Kabion Ento believes the unit can sometimes get lost in the attention surrounding the team’s high-powered offence.

“I know why people talk like that about our defence. We have such a powerful offence that puts up a lot of points,” Ento said. “Defence doesn’t usually get the credit.”

Still, hearing another defence receive much of the attention leading into Sunday’s CFL championship game has given both sides something extra to play for.

“Of course we feel disrespected a little bit. We feel like we’re the best defence in the league,” Ento said. “We both are going to try to prove it.”

Scott III is taking a similar approach, using all the attention surrounding Edmonton’s defence as extra motivation.

“It’s more fuel to the fire to make me and my teammates want to perform at a high level with confidence, knowing that we got the playmakers in this room that could outdo any defence that we come across,” he said. “It builds us up to know that we got to come and bring our A-game.”

That confidence extends beyond what Scott III believes the Alouettes can do on either side of the football. For him, it comes from the chemistry Montreal has built and the way the team feeds off each other when it matters most.

“One thing about this team, we’re gonna back it up and we’re gonna play with confidence because we all know our abilities,” Scott III said. “We have that chemistry and the bond with each other that anytime we step on the field, the energy is contagious. We’re always gonna play off each other, rally the troops, and go all-in for one another.”

The Elks defence may be receiving plenty of attention heading into the Grey Cup, but inside Montreal’s locker room, there’s little doubt about how the Alouettes view their own unit. They believe they have the best defence in the CFL. Now, as Ento put it, they’ll get the chance to prove it.

3DownNation Newsletter

Today’s CFL news in your inbox every day at 3pm.

By signing up you agree to receive daily emails from 3DownNation, as well as our terms of service and privacy policy. Unsubscribe anytime. 1900 Rose St, Regina SK S4P 0A9.

Pablo is an Alouettes and CFL reporter based in Montreal.

Today's Game Sunday, November 15

From 3DownNation Experts

Justin Dunk
CFL interest in Atlantic Canada expansion has not waned
John Hodge
CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston addresses fan worry over rule changes
JC Abbott
CFL will provide salary cap relief for teams that lose players for 2028 Olympics
Andrew McInnis
Andrew McInnis’ CFL picks: attacking 113th Grey Cup with three strong plays

B.C. Lions

Nathan Rourke among 20 CFL players invited to Canadian national flag football team camp

B.C. Lions

Moving CFL goal posts will affect B.C. Lions’ decision on pending free agent Sean Whyte

Edmonton Elks

Stevie Scott III feels Montreal Alouettes defence disrespected

Edmonton Elks

3DownNation CFL picks straight-up & against the spread: 113th Grey Cup

Calgary Stampeders

Ranking the CFL team party rooms at the 113th Grey Cup Festival in Calgary

Calgary Stampeders

Former CFL star Alex Singleton has been ‘the best backer in football for a long time’: Broncos DC Vance Joseph

Saskatchewan Roughriders

CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston urges City of Regina to reconsider stitched turf at Mosaic Stadium

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Time with Roughriders helped Cody Fajardo ‘grow up,’ figure out how to be starting CFL quarterback

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Mike O’Shea concerned with Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ lack of scoring

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Mike O’Shea addresses ‘odd’ post-game interaction with Davis Alexander, downplays trash talk allegations

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Shawn Lemon, Simoni Lawrence joining DAZN’s CFL broadcast team

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats add QB Will ‘Goose’ Crowder to negotiation list

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts bring back Monkell Goodwine

ArgosGen, Helmet

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts bring back practice roster defensive lineman

Ottawa Redblacks

Nathan Rourke, Davis Alexander headline 2026 Divisional All-CFL selections

Brett Rypien

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks add veteran NFL QB, nephew of Canadian-born Super Bowl MVP to negotiation list

Montreal Alouettes

Andrew McInnis’ CFL picks: attacking 113th Grey Cup with three strong plays

Montreal Alouettes

3DownNation podcast: 113th Grey Cup special live from Calgary

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders stick in West Division, Winnipeg Blue Bombers to crossover as CFL playoff bracket finalized

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions to host 2026 CFL West Semi-Final

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Riders get what Corey Mace wanted, but beware the Lions at BC Place (& other thoughts)

Calgary Stampeders

Let the wait commence: Calgary Stampeders need help after beating B.C. (& five other thoughts)

Jack Coan

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders to start Jack Coan, rest Trevor Harris against Elks

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts make 15 roster changes against Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes sell out East Final

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers clinch final 2026 CFL playoff spot

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders could play Trevor Harris despite playoff clinch

Kendy Charles

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders release three

Toronto Argonauts

Chad Kelly becomes first $1 million player in CFL salary cap era

Tomasi Laulile

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions bring back Tomasi Laulile

Zach Collaros

Calgary Stampeders

Week 21 to decide CFL playoff fates of Stampeders, Roughriders, Blue Bombers

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes sit Davis Alexander, start Dustin Crum against Roughriders

U Sports

Around U Sports: Saskatchewan Huskies continue first-place push with win over Manitoba

StampsGen Offensive line

Calgary Stampeders

Calgary Stampeders eliminated from CFL playoff contention

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders clinch 2026 CFL playoff berth with comeback win

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders rest six key starters for finale

3DownNation Podcast

Alouettes & Elks reach Grey Cup, Alexander makes accusation, Collaros questions future

Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott discuss the Montreal Alouettes and Edmonton Elks reaching the Grey Cup, Davis Alexander accusing David Reese of taunting him over the death of his father, Cody Fajardo thanking…

CFL East & West Final picks

John Hodge and JC Abbott make their picks straight-up and against the spread for the East and West Finals. Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

Blue Bombers upset Argonauts, Lions eliminate Roughriders, Trevor Harris' future

Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott discuss the Winnipeg Blue Bombers upsetting the Toronto Argonauts in the East Semi-Final, the B.C. Lions coming back to win the West Semi-Final over the Saskatchewan Roughriders, whether…

CFL East & West Semi-Final picks

John Hodge and JC Abbott make their picks straight-up and against the spread for the East and West Semi-Finals. Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

Analyzing Chad Kelly's $1 million per year contract extension with Toronto Argonauts

Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott break down the five-year contract extension between Chad Kelly and the Toronto Argonauts. The trio analyze which side got the better deal, what it means for both parties,…

All access: Chad Kelly signs five-year contract extension with Toronto Argonauts

Justin Dunk goes one-on-one with Chris Lambiris, who negotiated a ground-breaking five-year contract extension between franchise quarterback Chad Kelly and the Toronto Argonauts. Listeners will also hear the media scrums from Kelly, Argonauts general manager…

CFL playoff matchups, Redblacks hire Morreale, year-end awards

Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott discuss the finalized CFL playoff picture, the Ottawa Redblacks hiring Mike Morreale as their new president, a change to year-end awards, the level of play from young quarterbacks…

Week 21 CFL picks and predictions

John Hodge and JC Abbott make their picks straight-up and against the spread for Week 21 in the Canadian Football League. Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

View all episodes →

 


Our Top Stories