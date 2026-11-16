Photo: Bob Butrym/RFB Sport Photography / 3DownNation. All rights reserved.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have brought back American running back Nahree Biggins, Canadian receiver Hakeem Harris, and American receiver Blayne Taylor, the team announced on Monday.

Biggins made one start for Steeltown in 2026, rushing for 33 yards in a 37-22 loss to the Toronto Argonauts. The 25-year-old spent most of the year on the practice roster.

The native of Hillside, N.J. played 34 collegiate game at Central Michigan University, where he made 13 starts and rushed for 676 yards, caught 22 passes for 192 yards, and scored three touchdowns. He originally committed to the team as a defensive back, recording 16 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two pass knockdowns, and one interception.

Harris dressed for one regular-season game with the Tiger-Cats in 2026 but didn’t record any receptions. The 25-year-old was originally a third-round pick in the 2025 CFL Draft out of Davenport University by the Montreal Alouettes. He played 12 regular-season games with the Larks, returning one kickoff for zero yards.

Taylor attended training camp with Hamilton, and recorded three receptions for 48 yards during the preseason. He then spent most of the year on the practice roster.

The six-foot-four, 212-pound target played collegiately at Abilene Christian University where he caught 133 passes for 2,026 yards and 17 touchdowns. The native of Saginaw, Texas also attended training camp with the Indianapolis Colts in 2025.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats (6-12) did not qualify for the CFL postseason after finishing third in the East Division standings. Click here for the team’s list of pending free agents.