Malik Carney tells Montreal Alouettes to ‘guarantee a loss’ next time

Photo: Reuben Polansky/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

Edmonton Elks defensive lineman Malik Carney was still basking in the on-field glow of a Grey Cup victory when he offered a message to the Montreal Alouettes.

“To Montreal,” Carney told RDS postgame. “Next time you want to guarantee something, guarantee a loss.”

The 31-year-old was clearly referring to Alouettes receiver Tyler Snead, who guaranteed a win in the 113th Grey Cup in the immediate aftermath of the East Final.

It didn’t take long for his words to reach Edmonton.

Elks quarterback Cody Fajardo saw the quote and texted it to Snead along with a message that read “kiss of death.” Snead had a response ready, sending Fajardo a meme from The Godfather.

Fajardo and Snead, who played together with Montreal for two seasons, both indicated the conversation was friendly in nature.

The veteran quarterback referenced the guarantee again moments after his team’s 37-30 win over the Alouettes at McMahon Stadium in Calgary.

“Tyler Snead guaranteed a Grey Cup,” said Fajardo, who was named the game’s Most Valuable Player. “I don’t know about how much guarantees mean anything nowadays.”

Running back Justin Rankin, who rushed 13 times for 85 yards in the win, felt his team’s strength is the ability to move in silence.

“We didn’t care who was talking crap, who was chirping, who said what, who guaranteed a win, which is crazy. We don’t care about none of that. All we cared about was the people in our room, and that’s why this outcome happened,” said Rankin.

“We’re not a team that’s really chirpy. We don’t talk a lot of crap. We don’t say a lot of stuff in the media like a lot of other people do. We show up and we work. It may not be flashy, it’s not always sexy, it may not be what people always want to watch, but man, we got wins, and then we won the big one. That’s all that mattered.”

Carney has now won back-to-back Grey Cups, having done so last year with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. In the week leading up to this year’s championship game, he revealed he didn’t want to leave the Green and White, but felt he didn’t have much of a choice based on how little communication he received from the team.

When asked to compare the two victories, the dominant defender declined to do so, indicating it would be impossible to do so.

“It don’t compare,” said Carney. “It’s a different team — new year, new brothers, new organization, new coaching staff.”

“(Saskatchewan) believed in what they needed to do for them. No hard feelings to them. I’m just giving all the glory and the grace to this organization, to the boys who put their heart and souls on the field to get it done. I’m thankful for this organization for believing in me and bringing me in.”