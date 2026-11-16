Photo: Reuben Polansky/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

Every football player dreams of making a big play in a championship game.

For Caleb Evans, that dream became a nightmare in the 113th Grey Cup.

Near the midway point of the second quarter at McMahon Stadium in Calgary, the veteran quarterback checked into the game on second-and-one from his team’s 48-yard line.

However, the Alouettes had a trick up their sleeve.

Evans didn’t simply plunge forward in short yardage as expected. Instead, he rolled out to his left and spotted a wide-open Tyson Philpot, who’d run a go route after lining up as a tight end. Kobe Williams, Edmonton’s field-side halfback, had been caught sleeping on the play, allowing the star receiver to blow right by him.

If Evans hit Philpot in stride, he’d almost surely have scored a 62-yard touchdown to give Montreal the lead.

This isn’t what happened.

“I rolled out, seen him downfield, felt pressure a little,” Evans told 3DownNation postgame. “I could have got it to him — just didn’t.”

Philpot was 29 yards downfield when the pass narrowly missed his outstretched hands. He even dove at the last second to try to corral the ball but was unable to secure it.

It was a big blow to the Alouettes.

Evans stayed in the game and converted for a first down on third-and-one, but the damage was done. Montreal had the perfect play schemed up against a tough Edmonton defence but was unable to execute it.

“We go into each week with special plays. We had it for this week and just didn’t capitalize,” said Evans. “It’s like any game — you have your throws or plays that you want back.”

The 28-year-old indicated his teammates were supportive when he returned to the sideline.

“(They said), ‘We’ve got a lot of game left.’ It happened second quarter, so we had two more quarters. That’s what they said.”

Moments later, the Alouettes took advantage of an interception Cody Fajardo threw to Kabion Ento, which led to a one-yard touchdown plunge from Evans. They took a 17-14 lead with the score, but trailed 21-17 at halftime after Fajardo hit Joshua Cephus for a touchdown.

After the break, Montreal’s offence started strong — then sputtered for the rest of the game.

Davis Alexander scored a rushing touchdown on the opening possession of the second half, but Montreal managed only another six points to lose 37-30. It marked the team’s second-straight Grey Cup loss.

Housed in the Calgary Dinos locker room, the Alouettes were understandably emotional postgame. Some players sat in silence, while others engaged in supportive handshakes and hugs. A few slammed their seats in anger, and the occasional expletive could be heard from the shower area.

“You look around, [our emotional state]’s not hot right now,” said Evans. “We’re kind of sticking together, just down on ourselves for not finishing.”

No football game comes down to one play or one player — it’s the ultimate team game.

With that said, the ball slipping narrowly beyond the fingers of Tyson Philpot on that fateful second down will loom large for a Montreal team struggling to reconcile a second-straight Grey Cup defeat.

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