Photo: Reuben Polansky/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

The 113th Grey Cup between the Montreal Alouettes and Edmonton Elks drew an average audience of 4.0 million on television across TSN, CTV, RDS, and Crave, based on preliminary overnight data from Numeris.

According to a Bell Media press release, nearly 10.7 million Canadians watched some part of the championship game. The audience peaked at 5.3 million at 9:50 p.m. ET when Edmonton closed out its 37-30 victory, while Riley Green’s halftime performance drew an average audience of 3.8 million.

Last year’s Grey Cup between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Montreal Alouettes drew an average audience of 4.02 million on television across TSN, CTV, and RDS. This means rating were essentially flat year-over-year, after seeing a 12 percent bump last year.

During his State of the League address on Friday, CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston indicated that regular-season television ratings were down seven percent year-over-year, which he attributed to competition from the FIFA World Cup. He also said playoff television ratings increased eight percent year-over-year with an average-minute audience of more than 1.1 million viewers.

The Elks defeated Montreal at McMahon Stadium in Calgary, marking their first CFL championship since 2015.

Cody Fajardo was named the game’s Most Valuable Player, capturing the award for a second time. The 34-year-old completed 16-of-22 pass attempts for 199 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in the victory. He also rushed 12 times for 45 yards and two scores.

Bell also indicated that its livestreaming viewership improved by 44 percent year-over-year, while TSN’s official social media accounts drew more than seven million video views across Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, X (Twitter), and YouTube. TSN’s TikTok livestream drew 100,000 views, which was down from 150,000 last year.

The game was attended by 32,419 fans, falling around 3,000 short of a sellout.