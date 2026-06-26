B.C. Lions sell out Touchdown Kelowna game against Stampeders

Photo courtesy: Steven Chang/B.C. Lions

The B.C. Lions have sold out Saturday’s game against the Calgary Stampeders, the club has announced.

“The fever has been building since last September when we announced this historic venture,” said Lions president Duane Vienneau in a statement on Friday.

“With the entire team now in the City and our Festival officially beginning this evening, we look forward to delivering something special for the great football fans of Kelowna and the entire region.”

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B.C. is playing back-to-back regular-season games at the Apple Bowl in Kelowna with BC Place being used to host the FIFA World Cup.

A fresh wave of tickets was released last week, when Vienneau indicated they would exceed their initial capacity goal of 18,500.

The team also indicated that tickets are moving quickly for the second Touchdown Kelowna game, which is scheduled for Saturday, July 4 against the Edmonton Elks.

The Apple Bowl, which hosted a record crowd of 6,200 for a Canadian Premier League soccer match in 2025, is the home of the CJFL’s Okanagan Sun. That record will be exceeded on Saturday.

“Playing in Kelowna and the Okanagan is an incredible opportunity to showcase the CFL experience and strengthen our connection with these communities,” said CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston in November.

“These will be must-see events in one of the most stunning regions in the country. The Lions continue to show that they are truly B.C.’s team through their tremendous efforts to engage fans across the province.”

The B.C. Lions (0-2) will host the Calgary Stampeders (0-2) at the Apple Bowl in Kelowna, B.C. on Saturday, June 27 with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Stampeders are coming off an overtime loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders, while the Lions got crushed by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The weather forecast in Kelowna calls for a high of 20 degrees with a 60 percent chance of rain. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 770 CHQR in Calgary or 730 CKNW (English) or Sher-E-Punjab Radio AM 600 (Punjabi) in B.C.