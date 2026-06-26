Keon Hatcher, Justin McInnis active for B.C. Lions’ Kelowna clash with Calgary

Photo courtesy: Jeff Vinnick/B.C. Lions

The B.C. Lions will have both of their top two receiving weapons in the lineup when they face the Calgary Stampeders in Kelowna on Saturday.

Keon Hatcher Sr. makes his return after being a game-time scratch last week in Hamilton due to a hamstring strain. Canadian standout Justin McInnis remains available despite missing all three practice sessions this week with an ankle injury.

Hatcher led the CFL with 1,688 receiving yards on a career-high 102 receptions with nine touchdowns in 2025, earning All-CFL honours for the second time in his career. He made four catches for 64 yards in the Lions’ season-opener.

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McInnis is the Lions’ leading receiver through two games, making 13 catches for 210 yards. He has been named All-CFL in back-to-back years, finishing with 76 catches for 1,256 yards and seven touchdowns in 2025.

Despite the positive developments in their ailing receiving corps, the Lions will be without do-it-all Canadian Kieran Poissant, who has been moved to the one-game injured list with a hip issue. Veteran Hergy Mayala, who was brought back this week after being released in training camp, will get the start. American rookie Jaden Williams has been returned to the practice roster.

Up front, B.C. will be without left guard Brandon Yates, who has been placed on the reserve roster after dealing with a hip injury. Josh Donovan has been activated early from the six-game injured list in order to take his place, while Canadian Alex Berwick will dress as additional insurance.

On defence, rookie Matthew Spatny will make his CFL debut following the release of veteran defensive end Sione Teuhema on Monday. Backup linebacker Terrence Ganyi has been removed from the roster, while veteran defensive back T.J. Lee is a game-time decision with a calf injury.

The B.C. Lions (0-2) will host the Calgary Stampeders (0-2) at the Apple Bowl in Kelowna, B.C., on Saturday, June 27, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Stampeders are coming off an overtime loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders, while the Lions got crushed by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The weather forecast in Kelowna calls for a high of 23 degrees with a 70 percent chance of rain. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 770 CHQR in Calgary or 730 CKNW (English) or Sher-E-Punjab Radio AM 600 (Punjabi) in B.C.