‘Hopefully, Chad’s feeling generous’: Saskatchewan Roughriders look to end turnover drought against Toronto

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The Saskatchewan Roughriders will technically be visitors in their own building on Friday night, and they’re looking for some hospitality from the host Toronto Argonauts.

Despite back-to-back victories to open the season, the defending Grey Cup champions are one of just two teams remaining that haven’t forced a single turnover. No interceptions, no fumbles, no goal-line stops — an uncharacteristic look for a defence known for its ability to take the football away.

Enter Argos’ quarterback Chad Kelly, who just so happens to be the CFL leader in interceptions thrown.

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“Hopefully, Chad’s feeling generous,” Saskatchewan head coach Corey Mace quipped on Thursday. “That’d be really nice.”

Of course, the reigning CFL Coach of the Year had his tongue firmly in cheek when he made that comment. However, there is a grain of truth to Kelly’s vulnerability to turnovers, especially coming off a four-interception performance against Ottawa last week.

The 32-year-old passer has never started a game against Saskatchewan in which he hasn’t thrown at least one interception. While he’s exploded for 869 yards passing and seven touchdowns to start the season, becoming the first Argo QB to have consecutive 400-yard games since Damon Allen in 2005, even Mace’s praise for the passer acknowledged the potential for picks.

“Obviously, the career up here that Chad’s had, and spending time with him as well, I know his makeup,” he said. “Man, he’s had some really good games and moving the ball down the field. But, yeah, there’ll be some opportunities anytime the ball is in the air — it’s not exclusive to the offence. It’s just about being in the right position and capitalizing on our opportunities defensively.”

Prior to taking the top job in Saskatchewan, Mace spent two years as the defensive coordinator in Toronto. He was there when Kelly came off the bench to win the Grey Cup in 2022 and present for his Most Outstanding Player campaign in 2023. That has given him a healthy respect for the quarterback, as well as the man in charge of him now, new head coach Mike Miller.

Mace described Miller as an “outstanding human being” and expressed happiness for his early success at the helm of the Boatmen, but noted they haven’t been in contact this week. The Argos are too dangerous to be worried about personal relationships.

“Regardless of what anybody said about the team prior to the season, they’re an explosive offence,” Mace insisted. “Their defence is creating turnovers; they’ve got a good return game. Offensive line’s improved, in my opinion. They’re going to be a good team, man.”

As for his own defence, Mace isn’t worried by the lack of turnovers through two weeks. The longtime defensive guru gave up playcalling duties to coordinator Josh Bell in the offseason, and he believes the group is on the right track. They just have to take advantage of their opportunities.

“No concern, just let’s capitalize. I think there’s a chance we probably should have about five of them right now,” Mace said. “Maybe to a detriment sometimes for myself, (I’m) glass half full. We’re there, we’ve just got to make the play. Going throughout the season, and knowing part of those defences, Bell’s been right there with us the whole time. We’re very opportunistic. You’ve got to make sure that you take care of those game-changing plays.”

Those plays will appear at some point, no matter how charitable Kelly decides to be in Regina.

The Toronto Argonauts (1-1) will host the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2-0) at Mosaic Stadium on Friday, June 26, in the first of three “home” games displaced by the FIFA World Cup. Kickoff scheduled for 9:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in to TSN 1050 in Toronto or 620 CKRM in Regina.