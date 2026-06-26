Connect with us

Saskatchewan Roughriders

‘Hopefully, Chad’s feeling generous’: Saskatchewan Roughriders look to end turnover drought against Toronto

Graphic: 3DownNation. All rights reserved.(Photos: Raphael Williams-Claudio/Matt Johnson)

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will technically be visitors in their own building on Friday night, and they’re looking for some hospitality from the host Toronto Argonauts.

Despite back-to-back victories to open the season, the defending Grey Cup champions are one of just two teams remaining that haven’t forced a single turnover. No interceptions, no fumbles, no goal-line stops — an uncharacteristic look for a defence known for its ability to take the football away.

Enter Argos’ quarterback Chad Kelly, who just so happens to be the CFL leader in interceptions thrown.

3DownNation Newsletter

Today’s CFL news in your inbox every day at 3 p.m.

By signing up you agree to receive daily emails from 3DownNation, as well as our terms of service and privacy policy. 1900 Rose St, Regina SK S4P 0A9.

“Hopefully, Chad’s feeling generous,” Saskatchewan head coach Corey Mace quipped on Thursday.  “That’d be really nice.”

Of course, the reigning CFL Coach of the Year had his tongue firmly in cheek when he made that comment. However, there is a grain of truth to Kelly’s vulnerability to turnovers, especially coming off a four-interception performance against Ottawa last week.

The 32-year-old passer has never started a game against Saskatchewan in which he hasn’t thrown at least one interception. While he’s exploded for 869 yards passing and seven touchdowns to start the season, becoming the first Argo QB to have consecutive 400-yard games since Damon Allen in 2005, even Mace’s praise for the passer acknowledged the potential for picks.

“Obviously, the career up here that Chad’s had, and spending time with him as well, I know his makeup,” he said. “Man, he’s had some really good games and moving the ball down the field. But, yeah, there’ll be some opportunities anytime the ball is in the air — it’s not exclusive to the offence. It’s just about being in the right position and capitalizing on our opportunities defensively.”

Prior to taking the top job in Saskatchewan, Mace spent two years as the defensive coordinator in Toronto. He was there when Kelly came off the bench to win the Grey Cup in 2022 and present for his Most Outstanding Player campaign in 2023. That has given him a healthy respect for the quarterback, as well as the man in charge of him now, new head coach Mike Miller.

Mace described Miller as an “outstanding human being” and expressed happiness for his early success at the helm of the Boatmen, but noted they haven’t been in contact this week. The Argos are too dangerous to be worried about personal relationships.

“Regardless of what anybody said about the team prior to the season, they’re an explosive offence,” Mace insisted. “Their defence is creating turnovers; they’ve got a good return game. Offensive line’s improved, in my opinion. They’re going to be a good team, man.”

As for his own defence, Mace isn’t worried by the lack of turnovers through two weeks. The longtime defensive guru gave up playcalling duties to coordinator Josh Bell in the offseason, and he believes the group is on the right track. They just have to take advantage of their opportunities.

“No concern, just let’s capitalize. I think there’s a chance we probably should have about five of them right now,” Mace said. “Maybe to a detriment sometimes for myself,  (I’m) glass half full. We’re there, we’ve just got to make the play. Going throughout the season, and knowing part of those defences, Bell’s been right there with us the whole time. We’re very opportunistic. You’ve got to make sure that you take care of those game-changing plays.”

Those plays will appear at some point, no matter how charitable Kelly decides to be in Regina.

The Toronto Argonauts (1-1) will host the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2-0) at Mosaic Stadium on Friday, June 26, in the first of three “home” games displaced by the FIFA World Cup. Kickoff scheduled for 9:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in to TSN 1050 in Toronto or 620 CKRM in Regina.

J.C. Abbott is a University of British Columbia graduate and high school football coach. He covers the CFL, B.C. Lions, CFL Draft and the three-down league's Global initiative.

Today's Game Friday, June 26

From 3DownNation Experts

Justin Dunk

U Sports to SEC: Canadian QB Callum Wither retransfers to Kentucky Wildcats

John Hodge

CFL bars QB Brendan Sorsby following NCAA gambling allegations

JC Abbott

‘Hopefully, Chad’s feeling generous’: Saskatchewan Roughriders look to end turnover drought against Toronto

Adam Chernoff

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: Toronto Argonauts-Saskatchewan Roughriders total

Sign up for the 3DownNation daily newsletter

Sign up to be updated with all the latest news, offers, and special announcements.

LionsGen

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions sell out Touchdown Kelowna game against Stampeders

Justin McInnis, Keon Hatcher

B.C. Lions

Keon Hatcher, Justin McInnis active for B.C. Lions’ Kelowna clash with Calgary

Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks find late push in Winnipeg for win over Bombers (& seven other thoughts)

Edmonton Elks

3DownNation CFL picks straight-up & against the spread: Week 4

Folarin Orimolade

Calgary Stampeders

Folarin Orimolade returning to Calgary Stampeders’ lineup in Kelowna

Reggie Begelton

Calgary Stampeders

Reggie Begelton ‘not that close’ to return, injury ‘more severe’ than Calgary Stampeders anticipated

Saskatchewan Roughriders

‘Hopefully, Chad’s feeling generous’: Saskatchewan Roughriders look to end turnover drought against Toronto

Samuel Emilus

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: Toronto Argonauts-Saskatchewan Roughriders total

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers fumble away game against Elks (& 11 other thoughts)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

3DownNation CFL best bets: Week 4

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

3DownNation CFL awards: the best and worst of Week 3

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

‘Piping hot’ Bo Levi Mitchell ripped up zone-coverage B.C. Lions

Toronto Argonauts

CFL fines Jonathan Kongbo for high hit on Jake Maier in Ottawa

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts to start Anthony Wilson against Roughriders

Ottawa Redblacks

Ryan Dinwiddie: Dru Brown became ‘little bit of a distraction’ for Ottawa Redblacks

Martez Ivey

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks release starter Martez Ivey

Faion Hicks

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes bring back former NFL defender Faion Hicks

Montreal Alouettes

3DownNation CFL power rankings: B.C. Lions turned upside down

Bell Media, DAZN, YouTube graphic

News

CFL signs six-year broadcast agreements with Bell Media and DAZN; YouTube named platform partner in 2027

Colisee

News

CFL, Quebec City investors talking $350 million stadium on Colisée site: report

Jake Maier

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks officially name Jake Maier starting quarterback for 2026, demote Dru Brown

DAZN

News

DAZN’s CFL streams will feature ‘unique voice,’ new broadcast crew

Stewart Johnston

News

Commissioner Stewart Johnston confirms new CFL media rights deals represent ‘significant increase’ in broadcast compensation

Grey Cup

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL best bets: Grey Cup odds

Greg Junior

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL power rankings: Hamilton Tiger-Cats tumble after Week 1 loss

Brandon Barlow

Edmonton Elks

Two Edmonton Elks defensive linemen out for season with Achilles tears: report

Coach Barron Miles

B.C. Lions

Donations sought to support life-saving treatment for daughter of CFL legend, Stampeders coach Barron Miles

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ DB Jamal Peters stretchered off field, taken to hospital after blow to head

Nathan Rourke

B.C. Lions

3DownNation’s 2026 CFL season predictions: all awards including M.O.P.

Mario Alford, Saskatchewan Roughriders hoist Grey Cup confetti

B.C. Lions

3DownNation’s 2026 CFL season predictions: Grey Cup winner and loser

Dave Dickenson

Calgary Stampeders

Five costly plays: Calgary Stampeders drop CFL home opener to walk-off Winnipeg winner

B.C. Lions

‘It was a low hit’: Nathan Rourke ‘confused’ by missed call on B.C. Lions’ final drive in loss to Riders

Pacific Frost Uniforms

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions unveil new ‘pacific frost’ away uniforms

Amar Doman

B.C. Lions

Amar Doman believes CFL finances ‘solid as hell,’ B.C. Lions ‘on track’ for profitability

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts unconcerned by sideline spat between Chad Kelly, Mike Miller in Montreal

Murray Clarke

News

Murray Clarke retires as CFL sets 2026 officials roster

3DownNation Podcast


 


Our Top Stories