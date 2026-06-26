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Folarin Orimolade returning to Calgary Stampeders’ lineup in Kelowna

Folarin Orimolade
Photo: Calgary Stampeders

Star pass rusher Folarin Orimolade will make his 2026 debut for the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday against the B.C. Lions.

Orimolade suffered a torn Achilles tendon in September. He returned to practice in Week 1, but was held out of the lineup as a precaution before this week.

The 30-year-old made 19 defensive tackles and four sacks over 12 regular-season games in 2025, his first season back in Calgary since he was reacquired via trade. In 78 career CFL games, he has made 124 defensive tackles, 11 special teams tackles, 30 sacks, two interceptions, and six forced fumbles, earning East Division all-star honours in 2023 with the Toronto Argonauts.

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Orimolade takes the place of rookie Tre’Mon Morris-Brash, who was released earlier this week.

Despite the major addition to the defensive line, the Stampeders will have question marks elsewhere due to injuries in the secondary. Canadian cornerback Adrian Greene, who tied for the CFL lead in interceptions last season, has been added to the six-game injured list after missing practice this week with a knee issue.

University of Regina product Dolani Robinson, who made three starts last season as an undrafted rookie, has been activated off the practice roster and will start at field corner. Damon Webb is taking back over at safety, bumping Canadian Jackson Sombach into a backup role, and American rookie Zy Alexander will make his debut at boundary halfback. Anton Haie, a third-round pick in the 2025 CFL Draft, will dress for the first time as insurance.

American linebacker Moric Blackwell Jr. has been placed on the reserve roster this week, joining Canadian offensive lineman Tomas Jack-Kurdyla. Canadian receiver Vyshonne Janusas has been demoted to the practice roster.

The Calgary Stampeders (0-2) will visit the B.C. Lions (0-2) at the Apple Bowl in Kelowna, B.C., on Saturday, June 27, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Stampeders are coming off an overtime loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders, while the Lions got crushed by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The weather forecast in Kelowna calls for a high of 23 degrees with a 70 percent chance of rain. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 770 CHQR in Calgary or 730 CKNW (English) or Sher-E-Punjab Radio AM 600 (Punjabi) in B.C.

Graphic courtesy: Calgary Stampeders

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