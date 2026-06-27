Stevie Scott III, Tyrice Beverette return for Montreal Alouettes against Ottawa

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The Montreal Alouettes will have significant additions on both sides of the football when they face the Ottawa Redblacks on Sunday.

Offensively, running back Stevie Scott III is set to make his 2026 debut after missing the first three games with a hamstring injury suffered in practice. The six-foot-one, 231-pound ball-carrier started the team’s last five regular-season games in 2025, rushing 86 times for 418 yards and one touchdown, and making 15 catches for 116 yards.

The 26-year-old remained in the starting lineup during the playoffs and had a brilliant performance in the East Semi-Final against Winnipeg, rushing 18 times for 133 yards and two touchdowns, and making three receptions for 29 yards. After a relatively quiet performance in the East Final, he rushed 15 times for 78 yards and one touchdown and caught three passes for 27 yards in the 112th Grey Cup against Saskatchewan.

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Scott will overtake Travis Theis as the top back on the depth chart, though both are expected to see touches. Rookie Shomari Lawrence, who ran 12 times for 81 yards in three games, has been demoted to the practice roster.

Sunday will also see the return of star linebacker Tyrice Beverette, after he missed last week’s loss to Edmonton with a neck injury. Beverette made six defensive tackles and one sack during the team’s first two regular-season games. He was named All-CFL in each of his last two seasons and received the East Division’s nomination for Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2024.

Over 96 career regular-season CFL games, Beverette has made 352 defensive tackles, 84 special teams tackles, 21 sacks, nine forced fumbles, seven interceptions, and two touchdowns. Bubba Bolden has been placed on the reserve roster to accommodate the move.

It isn’t all good news for Montreal, however, as they will be without both of their starting cornerbacks. Lorenzo Burns (head) and Kabion Ento (hamstring) have both been placed on the one-game injured list. Don Callis will move into the starting role on the boundary, while rookie Faion Hicks makes his debut to the field. Fellow newcomer Gemon Green will dress as insurance.

The team has also made a minor change along the defensive line, with Kori Roberson Jr. being placed on the practice roster and Kylan Guidry being inserted into the lineup as a depth piece.

The Montreal Alouettes (2-1) will host the Ottawa Redblacks (0-2) at Percival Molson Stadium on Sunday, June 28, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Redblacks lost 44-24 to the Toronto Argonauts last week, while the Alouettes lost to the Edmonton Elks in overtime.

The weather forecast calls for a high of 28 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on TSN 1200 in Ottawa or TSN 690 (English) or 99.5 Montreal (French) in Montreal.