Riders’ praire blizzard turns into Argonaut dusting (& other thoughts)

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The Saskatchewan Roughriders were the road team at home in a game that had weird vibes from the beginning for the team from Regina. The Toronto Argonauts handed the Green and White their first loss in 2026, as 40-34 was the final.

Delayed prairie blizzard

The Riders hyped up a “prairie blizzard” in the summer, but the weather system was delayed. Saskatchewan lacked energy in the first quarter and looked flat.

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Argos’ rookie running back Samuel Hicks ripped off a 61-yard run on Toronto’s first offensive snap, which put the Green and White on their heels. Two plays later, American linebacker Josh Woods came down with an interception for the team’s first turnover in 2026, but the offence could not capitalize.

Following a two-and-out after Trevor Harris was sacked on second-and-10, Janarion Grant hauled in Oscar Chapman’s 55-yard punt, pressed the wide side, cut the football back, broke Jameer Thurman’s ankles and smoothly covered 68 yards for his 14th career return touchdown.

After another two-and-out and trailing 10-0, Harris put together a nine-play drive, which included a third-and-four completion to Kian Schaffer-Baker for a first down, but it ended with an interception in the end zone. The 40-year-old’s INT-free streak came to an end at 197 attempts, as Argonauts’ defensive back Tarvarus McFadden undercut a post route from Samuel Emilus.

That turnover and lackadaisical start saw the Roughriders fall behind 13-0 into the second quarter, and mostly chasing the game from there.

Saskatchewan slayer

Chad Kelly had the Riders’ number yet again as he improved to 4-0 in his CFL career against the Green and White.

Aside from a bad read and throw to Tyler Kahmann, which resulted in an interception by Woods on the first drive, Kelly played at a high level. He consistently did damage by making key off-schedule plays, throwing on the run for first downs and touchdowns, even running one in himself, and avoiding sacks.

Rookie American defensive lineman Desmond Evans had at least three chances throughout the football game to take the 2023 Most Outstanding Player down to the Mosaic Stadium turf, but whiffed each time and struck out against No. 12. Kelly has an underrated ability to move around, be elusive, and extend plays outside the pocket when needed.

That skill set was on display as the 32-year-old completed 23-of-30 passes for 321 yards with two touchdowns versus one interception. He added four carries for 15 yards with one major. It was not a 400-yard effort, as he posted in Toronto’s first two games in 2026, but Kelly produced a dynamic performance to win an away home game.

Backbreakers

There were a few moments in the game which killed momentum for Saskatchewan.

The Roughriders took a 17-13 lead with a Quali Conley touchdown run late in the second quarter, but held the advantage for a mere minute and 51 seconds. Following a quick two-and-out by Harris and the offence, Kelly hit Damonte Coxie for 37 yards on a post route and then found Tyler Kahmann off a scramble pass across the middle, as he crossed the goal line with zeroes on the clock.

That fast two-play, 46-yard touchdown drive broke Saskatchewan’s back.

With less than six-and-a-half minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Adarius Pickett popped the ball loose from Jaylen Johnson, which led directly to Kahmann’s second TD catch in the game and a 40-31 lead.

Antoine Brooks Jr.’s face mask penalty on Hicks cost the Roughriders a turnover with less than three minutes left and Saskatchewan trailing by nine. Tevaughn Campbell had knocked the ball loose, and Evans recovered for the Riders, but it was denied after the replay centre stepped in to correct the call, which was initially missed on the field.

Those three sequences changed the result in Toronto’s favour.

Injury concerns

Saskatchewan had a major scare.

In the second quarter, Thomas Bertrand-Hudon missed chipping Jonathan Kongo off the right edge, and Harris stepped up into the pocket. Soane Toia hit No. 7 awkwardly, as his left leg was stressed and possibly hyperextended. That’s the same side he wears a knee brace on due to playing with a partially torn ACL and MCL in 2024. After the QB hit the turf, Ralph Holley landed on him with his full body weight.

Harris picked himself up somewhat slowly, walked off, and stretched beside head coach Corey Mace on the sideline. Mace threw his challenge flag, looking for roughing the passer, but the replay centre ruled the play stood as called on the field — no penalty.

The 14-year veteran finished the game and completed 34-of-43 passes (79 percent) for 409 yards with two touchdowns along with his first quarter interception.

James Letcher Jr. was shaken up with a possible upper-body injury on his first kick return in the game. He was spotted in a sling on the sidelines. That led to Emilus stepping in to return punts. He looked comfortable back there, but had his legs caught underneath him while being tackled with less than three minutes left in the second quarter. Daniel Wiebe took over for Emilus in the return department and offensively.

Quali-ty Conley

The Riders tracked Quali Conley while he was playing NCAA football and also saw him when he was with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2025 during training camp and preseason games. Saskatchewan agreed to a contract with the 23-year-old the same day he was released by the Montreal Alouettes following rookie camp. No pads are worn during that time, and it’s hard to evaluate running backs.

His running style has been described as patient and powerful. He’s a slasher who uses his vision and burst to be a consistent ball carrier. The five-foot-10, 211-pound back has a knack for finding small creases and exploiting them. The Fresno, California native displayed very good receiving skills in training camp and practices with the Roughriders; a natural catcher.

Conley proved to be a more dependable and efficient runner than Mario Anderson, which led to him earning a practice roster spot with Saskatchewan entering the 2026 regular season.

He had seven carries for 53 yards with one touchdown in the first half, and finished with eight for 50 and one major in his CFL debut, starting for an injured A.J. Ouellette. His TD run came on a zone run play to the left, all five big men moved in unison and Conley cut back off Jermarcus Hardrick’s backside and bolted into the end zone from 17 yards out.

Wiebe doing work

Saskatoon native Daniel Wiebe made his CFL debut by dressing against the Argonauts, but he did not know exactly when his number would be called.

The 23-year-old’s first CFL touch came on a punt return, which he brought back for 17 yards. In the third quarter, the five-foot-nine, 185-pound target registered his first CFL reception. He lined up as a slotback to the left and ran an out route across from Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge, created separation, broke his tackle attempt, and burst down the sideline for a 31-yard gain.

That was a sign of what was to come.

In the fourth quarter, Wiebe lined up as a slotback to the right, broke underneath on a crossing route, caught the ball, and jumped into the end zone for his first career CFL touchdown.

Johnson and Johnson

KeeSean Johnson and Jaylen Johnson both made highlight reel catches, albeit in a loss.

The former took an interception away from Benjie Franklin in the fourth quarter. Harris threw a corner route into coverage, but Johnson high-pointed the football for an ultra-athletic interception. The 29-year-old led the team with 13 targets, registering 10 receptions for 112 yards with one touchdown.

The latter made a one-handed catch with the ball thrown behind him down the seam later in the fourth quarter. The 26-year-old smoothly found the football and reeled it in.

If those grabs happen in a win, both would garner more attention, but that’s how professional sports goes — win above all.