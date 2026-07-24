Toronto Argonauts make seven changes, will start Nolan Ulm against Lions

Photo courtesy: Eastern Washington Athletics

The Toronto Argonauts will have Canadian receiver Nolan Ulm in the starting lineup when they visit the B.C. Lions on Saturday night. The team released its official depth chart on Friday morning.

Ulm was a fourth-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft. He started the season on the six-game injured list with the Boatmen and will make his professional debut at boundary wide receiver against his hometown team.

The native of Kelowna, B.C. played six collegiate seasons at Eastern Washington University, where he made 117 catches for 1,330 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has supplanted Tristan Ready in the starting lineup. Star receiver Damonte Coxie is listed as a backup behind Makai Polk, likely as a means of manipulating the ratio through the designated nationalized American veteran rule. That could diminish the amount that Ulm plays on offence, though he is expected to have a key job on special teams.

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The Argonauts made seven changes to their roster this week, as defensive linemen DeWayne Hendrix and Shawn Lemon will both play despite being signed on Monday. Hendrix attended training camp with Toronto and spent the first part of the season on the one-game injured list and reserve roster prior to being released, while Lemon last played a regular-season game in September as a member of the Montreal Alouettes.

Andrew Chatfield Jr., who has recorded 10 defensive tackles and two sacks through six starts this season at defensive end, has been moved to the six-game injured list with a foot injury, while interior defender Jalen Bell has been demoted to the practice roster. Da’Marcus Johnson, who made 12 defensive tackles, six special teams tackles, and one sack as a CFL rookie last season, will start in Chatfield Jr.’s place.

Former All-CFL selection Cameron Judge has been moved to the one-game injured list due to a hamstring problem. He will be replaced by Owen Goss, who has started two games in Judge’s place at weak-side linebacker this year. The CFL rookie out of the University of Arizona has made eight defensive tackles, two special teams tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble so far this season.

Toronto has also moved veteran kicker Lirim Hajrullahu to the reserve roster due to non-injury-related reasons, giving Brady Lidster the nod in his place. The University of Windsor product was an eighth-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft and went two-for-four on field goals and three-for-four on convert attempts over two preseason games with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. He signed with the Argonauts earlier this month.

Despite the shakeup at kicker, the Argonauts should get a boost at returner as Janarion Grant has returned from a knee injury. The 32-year-old has returned 18 punts for 271 yards and one touchdown this season, along with 15 kickoffs for 348 yards.

Offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley, who has been fighting a back injury for weeks, has been placed on the one-game injury list. Peter Nicastro has moved to Shepley’s spot at right guard with Domenico Piazza taking over from Nicastro at centre. The team used this same offensive line configuration in a 58-36 loss to the Calgary Stampeders in Week 5.

Canadian offensive lineman Frank Vreugdenhil and Canadian linebacker Jalen Rayam have been placed on the active roster in depth roles, while Canadian receiver Tristan Ready has been moved to the practice roster. Dymere Miller, who handled return duties for the Argonauts last week, has been placed on the six-game injured list.

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The Toronto Argonauts (2-4) will visit the B.C. Lions (1-4) at BC Place Stadium on Saturday, July 25 with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Argonauts lost to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last week after Lirim Hajrullahu missed a potential walk-off game-winning field goal, while the Lions failed in their comeback bid against the Edmonton Elks.

The weather forecast in Vancouver calls for a high of 22 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2 in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on TSN 1050 in Toronto and 730 CKNW (English) or Sher-E-Punjab Radio AM 600 (Punjabi) in Vancouver.