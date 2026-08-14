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Hall of Fame CFL quarterback Henry Burris guest-coaching at University of Calgary training camp

Henry Burris
Photo: Handout/Henry Burris

Henry Burris is returning to his three-down football roots for a limited time only.

The University of Calgary Dinos have announced that the legendary CFL quarterback will be a guest coach at their training camp from August 14 to 20. Burris will primarily work with the team’s quarterbacks and assist offensive coach Pat Sheahan.

“It is good to have Henry come here and work with us during training camp. We have stayed friends since we met during our time in Hamilton. His career in football is nothing short of remarkable, and we are all excited to be able to tap into his experience for a week,” Dinos head coach Ryan Sheahan said in a statement.

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The 50-year-old native of Spiro, Okla., got his first coaching job with the Chicago Bears in 2020 as a seasonal assistant. He returned to the team in 2021 as an offensive quality control coach, then became an offensive quality control coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars. In 2023, he coached the tight ends during training camp with the Los Angeles Rams.

Burris moved to the collegiate ranks in 2024, joining Florida A&M University as quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator. He was later promoted to assistant head coach and later took over as interim head coach following the firing of James Colzie III, but was not retained as part of the school’s new staff.

Projected Dinos starting quarterback David Jordan, a native of Los Angeles, Calif., played under Burris with the Rattlers before transferring to Calgary on his recommendation. He threw for 1,812 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions last year, his first in Canada.

Burris played 294 career regular-season CFL games with the Calgary Stampeders, Saskatchewan Roughriders, Hamilton Tiger-Cats, and Ottawa Redblacks. He threw for 63,639 yards, 373 touchdowns, and 227 interceptions and remains the third-leading passer in league history.

The six-foot-one, 190-pound passer was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player in 2010 and 2015 and was a first-ballot inductee into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2020. He won three Grey Cups and two Grey Cup MVP awards.

Burris told 3DownNation this offseason that he’d be open to coaching in the CFL in the future, but that he’s been deterred by the league’s football operations cap and a desire to watch his son, Armand, play out his collegiate career.

The Dinos went 3-5 last season, missing the Canada West playoffs.

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