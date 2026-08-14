Jake Herslow to make season debut for Toronto Argonauts against Elks

Photo courtesy: Bob Butrym/RFB Sport Photography

The Toronto Argonauts will have Jake Herslow in the starting lineup for the first time this season when they visit the Edmonton Elks on Saturday afternoon. The team published its official depth chart on Friday morning.

The 28-year-old was sensational last year, recording 59 catches for 756 yards and nine touchdowns over 13 regular-season games.

The six-foot, 185-pound target began this season on the one-game injured list and was subsequently placed on the reserve roster. He will now start at field-side slotback after Makai Polk was moved to the one-game injured list with a foot injury.

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Polk has caught 37 passes for 571 yards and six touchdowns this season. The 25-year-old native of Richmond, Calif. is the team’s second-lead receiver behind Damonte Coxie.

The rest of Toronto’s roster has remained fairly consistent from last week, save for a few depth changes.

Dathan Hickey, a collegiate standout out of Youngstown State, has been promoted from the practice roster to fill a backup role in the secondary. Canadian linebacker Jalen Rayam, who dressed for three games earlier this season, has also been activated from the practice roster.

Ethan John, the team’s second-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft, has been moved to the one-game injured list with an ankle injury. James Neal, a rookie linebacker out of Texas State, has been placed back on the practice roster.

The Toronto Argonauts (4-4) will visit the Edmonton Elks (6-3) at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday, August 15 with kickoff scheduled for 3:00 p.m. EDT. The Argonauts narrowly beat the Calgary Stampeders last week, while the Elks lost 48-30 against the Montreal Alouettes.

The weather forecast in Edmonton calls for 22 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and CTV in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1050 in Toronto or 880 CHED in Edmonton.

Eligible sports bettors in Ontario and Alberta can find relevant information for wagering on the games by clicking on their respective jurisdiction. Please bet responsibly.