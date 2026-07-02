3DownNation CFL picks straight-up & against the spread: Week 5

3DownNation

Week 5 of the 2026 Canadian Football League is upon us, so let’s not waste any time and get right into our picks.

We have nine contributors making picks straight-up and against the spread, and they’ll do so all season long. Enjoy.

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Thursday, July 2: Toronto Argonauts at Calgary Stampeders (-1.5) at 9:00 p.m. EDT

Both teams have made changes along the offensive line this week — one due to injury and the other by choice. Toronto has placed Dakoda Shepley on the six-game injured list, forcing the Argonauts to move Peter Nicastro to guard and start rookie Domenico Piazza at centre. In Calgary, William Barnes has been demoted to the practice roster with rookie Bakyne Coly taking over his place at right tackle. The Argonauts are averaging a league-best 8.06 yards per play on offence, though they’ll have to contend with a Stampeders defensive line that is healthy and arguably the best in the league.

ABBOTT: Piazza facing Jaylon Hutchings in his first career start is a mismatch. I expect pressure to force mistakes from Chad Kelly.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

BALLANTINE: This game will be won or lost by the Toronto offensive line. That said, I’m not sure they can stop the hydra that lines up across from them.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

BORDIGNON: Saddle up, I’ve got the Argonauts keeping the momentum going and riding out of Calgary with the Stampede Bowl trophy.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

FILOSO: The injuries on the Argos offensive line concern me, but so far this year, they’ve proven to be road warriors.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

GASSON: The Argos are better than most of us expected but I’m not sure they’re good enough to stop that Calgary defensive line.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

HERRERA-VERGARA: The Argos looked very good last week, but the Stamps won’t let them win the Stampede Bowl.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

HODGE: Toronto’s offence has been unbelievable but the Stampeders can take advantage of the injury to Dakoda Shepley.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

HOSKINS: The Argonauts just seem too good right now.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

KLEIN: The Stampeders defence is getting better, but they won’t be enough to slow down the Argos in this wild west shootout.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Calgary 5, Toronto 4.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Calgary 5, Toronto 4.

Friday, July 3: Saskatchewan Roughriders at Ottawa Redblacks (+5.5) at 7:30 p.m. EDT

The Green and White are banged up at the receiver position with Kian Schaffer-Baker, Jaylen Johnson, Samuel Emilus, and Dhel Duncan-Busby all unable to fully practice this week, while A.J. Ouellette’s remains limited with an ankle injury. On the flipside, the Redblacks look to be getting healthier with Eugene Lewis and Alonzo Addae both possibly returning this week. Already 0-2 at home, Ottawa is looking to avoid becoming the first team to reach four losses this season.

ABBOTT: Last week’s second-half surge did nothing to sell me on Ottawa or Jake Maier.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

BALLANTINE: Ottawa’s backdoor cover in garbage time doesn’t mean they’re good all of a sudden.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

BORDIGNON: After a rough outing against Toronto, there’s no better bounce-back spot than facing the struggling Redblacks.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

FILOSO: Something fell into place for the Redblacks’ offence last week.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

GASSON: The Riders got the wake up call they needed last week. There will be no Jake Maier revenge game here.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Ottawa.

HERRERA-VERGARA: The Riders will bounce back after an atypical loss last week.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

HODGE: The Roughriders are easily the better team but their injuries should keep this one close.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Ottawa.

HOSKINS: I want to see Ottawa have some success but they aren’t ready to take on the reigning champs yet.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

KLEIN: The Riders got a bit of a wake up last week. They should be able to get back on track here.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Saskatchewan 8, Ottawa 1.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Saskatchewan 6, Ottawa 3.

Saturday, July 4: Edmonton Elks at B.C. Lions (+1.5) at 7:00 p.m. EDT

The Elks are a little thin at linebacker with Brock Mogensen and Nick Anderson battling injury, but the team’s defence ranks first in offensive points allowed, yards per play allowed, and takeaways, which is a big reason why Edmonton is 3-0 for the first time since 2017. Justin Rankin has become the first CFL running back to start the season with three-straight 100-yard games since Kory Sheets, and Cody Fajardo is as consistent as ever under centre. On the flip side, the Lions have had a nightmarish start to the year with three-straight losses despite being a popular preseason Grey Cup favourite. Nathan Rourke has put up great numbers offensively but the defence is allowing a league-worst 7.8 yards per play and the club’s special teams units rank ninth league-wide, which led to the firing of coordinator Cory McDiarmid.

ABBOTT: There are two near statistical impossibilities in the CFL: going winless and going undefeated. This feels like a good week for something to give for both teams.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

BALLANTINE: This is starting to feel weird.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

BORDIGNON: One team’s on a roll, the other’s rolling off a cliff.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

FILOSO: I’ll keep rolling with the Elks until they give me reason not to.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

GASSON: I’ll keep taking B.C. like a fool until they get that win.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

HERRERA-VERGARA: I don’t think the Lions will start the season 0-4.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

HODGE: Edmonton’s defence has been great but firing a coach usually generates a strong short-term response.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

HOSKINS: TSN already mistakenly posted that the Elks are 4-0, so I’ll follow that same thought.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

KLEIN: Two surprise teams for two very different reasons. I like the Elks to keep the good times going.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Edmonton 5, B.C. 4.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Edmonton 5, B.C. 4.

Sunday, July 5: Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Hamilton Tiger-Cats (-3.5) at 7:00 p.m. EDT

The Blue Bombers are looking to end a two-game losing skid, though that may prove tough considering Hamilton blasted them at home in Week 2. Bo Levi Mitchell is on a tear to start the season, completing a league-high 84.0 percent of his passes for 879 yards, eight touchdowns, and one interception. Three of those scores came against Winnipeg last month and the veteran quarterback and his fellow Tabbies will be well-rested for this one, as they’re coming off a bye. The Blue and Gold appear to have dodged a few bullets in the injury department as Ontaria Wilson and Jake Ceresna, both of whom left the club’s recent loss to Edmonton with injury and did not return, have been participants in practice. After fumbling six times against the Elks, the Blue Bombers will be looking for better ball security this week.

ABBOTT: Winnipeg should be motivated, but the Tiger-Cats are too good not to win at home off the bye.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

BALLANTINE: The Bombers have looked suspect in all games and Bo Levi Mitchell is about to play detective.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

BORDIGNON: Bo is going to make it clear to everyone: Week 2 was no fluke.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

FILOSO: Bo and company have simply looked too good.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

GASSON: The Tiger-Cats might be the best team in the East Division and they’re at home coming off a bye.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

HERRERA-VERGARA: The Ticats aren’t slowing down anything soon.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

HODGE: The Ticats are hummin’.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

HOSKINS: If this was in Winnipeg, I could see some redemption from the last game but Hamilton sweeps this year.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

KLEIN: I’ve doubted Hamilton for too many weeks to not eventually learn my lesson.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Hamilton 9, Winnipeg 0.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Hamilton 9, Winnipeg 0.

2026 records (straight-up)

ABBOTT — 12-2

HERRERA-VERGARA — 11-3

HODGE — 9-5

GASSON — 8-6

HOSKINS — 8-6

KLEIN — 8-6

BALLANTINE — 7-7

FILOSO — 7-7

BORDIGNON — 6-8

2026 records (against the spread)

HERRERA-VERGARA — 11-3

ABBOTT — 10-4

GASSON — 10-4

BORDIGNON — 8-6

HODGE — 8-6

BALLANTINE — 7-7

KLEIN — 7-7

HOSKINS — 6-8

FILOSO — 6-8