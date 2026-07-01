Toronto Argonauts rule out Dakoda Shepley against Stampeders

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The Toronto Argonauts have ruled out Dakoda Shepley for Thursday night’s game against the Calgary Stampeders. The team issued its official depth chart on Wednesday.

Shepley was a non-participant in practice on Tuesday due to a back injury and was formally listed as questionable. He since been placed on the six-game injured list.

The 31-year-old native of Windsor, Ont. signed with the Argonauts this offseason after spending six years in the NFL as a member of the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys, and Indianapolis Colts, dressing for 16 regular-season NFL games. He is one of the CFL’s highest-paid blockers.

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The Argonauts have allowed six sacks through three games this year, which is tied for fifth league-wide, while the offence ranks first with 8.06 yards per play.

Peter Nicastro has been moved from centre to right guard to replace Shepley. Domenico Piazza will start at centre in Nicastro’s place with Gavin Coakes being promoted from the practice roster to fill a backup role.

Piazza was signed in June following his release from the Edmonton Elks. The six-foot-two, 294-pound blocker was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 CFL Draft before returning to school at McGill University. This will be his first start at the professional level.

American defensive lineman Da’Marcus Johnson has returned to the active roster after spending last week on the reserve roster. Canadian defensive back Ethan John has also been activated from the one-game injured list.

American defensive back Alex Teubner did not practice this week and has been moved to the six-game injured list. Canadian receiver Tristan Ready has been placed on the practice roster.

Defensive lineman DeWayne Hendrix has also been moved from the one-game injured list to the reserve list.

The Toronto Argonauts (2-1) will visit the Calgary Stampeders (1-2) at McMahon Stadium on Thursday, July 2 with kickoff scheduled for 9:00 p.m. EDT. The Argonauts are coming off a 40-34 upset victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders, while the Stampeders beat the B.C. Lions in Kelowna by a score of 41-33.

The weather forecast in Calgary calls for a high of 19 degrees and a 40 percent chance of rain. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on TSN 1050 in Toronto or 770 CHQR in Calgary.