Hamilton Tiger-Cats bring back Blayne Taylor

Photo courtesy: Bob Butrym/RFB Sport Photography

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have brought back American receiver Blayne Taylor, the team announced on Wednesday.

The six-foot-four, 212-pound target recently attended training camp with the Tiger-Cats and recorded three receptions for 48 yards during the preseason, though he was let go on cutdown day.

The native of Saginaw, Texas attended training camp with the Indianapolis Colts in 2025 but didn’t make the team’s final roster.

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Taylor played collegiately at Abilene Christian University where he caught 133 passes for 2,026 yards and 17 touchdowns, earning second-team all-conference honours as a senior.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2-1) will host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (1-2) at Hamilton Stadium on Sunday, July 5 with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Blue Bombers are coming off a 23-18 loss to the Edmonton Elks, while the Tiger-Cats were on bye.

The weather forecast in Hamilton calls for a high of 28 degrees and a 40 percent chance of rain. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 680 CJOB in Winnipeg or Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton.