Toronto Argonauts to play three extra away games during 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Toronto Argonauts will play three extra away games at other CFL stadiums next summer when BMO Field is scheduled to host matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Boatmen will play one extra game at Mosaic Stadium against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Princess Auto Stadium against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, and Hamilton Stadium against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Though the Argonauts will technically be the home team, most of the crowd will presumably be cheering for their opponents.

“To our incredible fans in Toronto: your passion and loyalty mean the world to us,” said general manager Michael ‘Pinball’ Clemons in a statement. “This temporary move is about showcasing our city and stadium to the world — and when we return, it’ll be with even more energy, excitement and noise!”

BMO Field is currently undergoing renovations for the World Cup, including ongoing construction to rebuild Gate 1. Toronto’s six remaining regular-season home dates in 2026 will be weighted towards the second half of the season.

“Hosting the FIFA World Cup, the largest sporting event in the world, is a tremendous honour for our city and the tournament will leave a lasting legacy that will benefit Toronto and our communities for generations,” said MLSE vice president of business operations Chris Shewfelt.

“One of those benefits will be the enhancements made to BMO Field and we look forward to that having a positive impact for the Argos and the team’s fans in the years ahead. We are grateful for the support of the Canadian Football League and all Argos fans as the schedule is adjusted to accommodate the tournament and know that this exciting moment will be one that we can all be very proud of.”

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be held in Canada, the United States, and Mexico from June 11 to July 26 next year. There are also matches set for BC Place in Vancouver, which will also require the Lions home schedule to be adjusted. 3DownNation has previously reported on B.C.’s preliminary scheduling plans for 2026.

As per the team’s press release, more information about next year’s ticketing will be made available at a later date.

The Toronto Argonauts (2-7) will visit the Edmonton Elks (2-6) at Commonwealth Stadium on Friday, August 15 with kickoff slated for 9:00 p.m. EDT. The Argonauts are coming off a 46-42 loss to the Ottawa Redblacks, while the Elks completed a comeback win over the Montreal Alouettes at Percival Molson Stadium.

The weather forecast in Edmonton calls for a high of 20 degrees with clouds rolling in late in the night. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1050 in Toronto and 880 CHED in Edmonton.