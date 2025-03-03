BMO Field, home of Toronto Argonauts, to receive $150 million renovation for 2026 FIFA World Cup

BMO Field in Toronto is getting $150 million in upgrades ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, it was announced on Monday.

Four new videoboards will be added to the venue’s corner columns along with new lighting and an upgraded audio system. Other improvements include self-serve technology at concession stands, improved wifi, improved kitchen infrastructure, an upgraded playing surface, the installation of a new lounge, and a 1,000-person rooftop patio.

BMO Field’s capacity will be increased for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to 45,000. 10,000 temporary seats will be installed in the north grandstand with another 7,000 temporary seats going in the south grandstand.

“Sport brings us together, as Torontonians and Canadians,” said Toronto mayor Olivia Chow in a statement. “As we prepare to host FIFA World Cup 26, we’re investing in infrastructure for Toronto’s future. We are supporting Team Canada while investing in the next generation of great Canadian athletes.”

The city will cover $123 million of the upgrade costs, while Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) will invest $23 million.

According to a press release, the first phase of the renovations began in December and will conclude in August. The upcoming Argonauts and Toronto FC seasons are expected to go ahead as scheduled, though fans will be encouraged to allow for extra time for entry.

“MLSE is honoured to work alongside the City of Toronto to enhance BMO Field as we prepare to welcome the world next year. The exciting changes to the stadium not only elevate the experience for FIFA World Cup 26 but are also intentionally designed to permanently benefit Toronto sports fans for the future,” said MLSE chief operating officer Nick Eaves.

“We look forward to creating a lasting world-class sports experience for all fans entering the stadium for years to come. We are thankful to fans for their patience during this transformation period and for their enthusiasm that propels this impactful project forward.”

The second phase of renovations will take place from December to March 2026. The World Cup is scheduled to be played from June 11 to July 19 across Canada, Mexico, and the United States. Toronto is one of two Canadian cities that will host games alongside Vancouver, B.C.

BMO Field opened in 2007 and has been the home of the Toronto Argonauts since 2016 when it played host to the 104th Grey Cup.