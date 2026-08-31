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Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders add SMU QB Kevin Jennings to negotiation list

Photo: SMU Athletics

The Saskatchewan Roughriders added American quarterback Kevin Jennings to their negotiation list on Sunday. The move was reflected on the CFL’s official tracker.

The 22-year-old is entering his fifth and final collegiate season at Southern Methodist University (SMU). The team will open its 2026 season on Monday, September 7 against Florida State.

The six-foot, 192-pound passer has played 39 games with the Mustangs, going 19-7 as a starter. He has completed 65.0 percent of his passes for 7,709 yards, 55 touchdowns, and 26 interceptions, and rushed 213 times for 558 yards and 10 scores.

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The native of Dallas, Texas is not considered a top 10 quarterback prospect in the 2027 NFL Draft, according to ESPN. However, that could change depending on how the 2026 season unfolds.

CFL teams can claim the rights to up to 45 players via the negotiation list on a first-come, first-served basis, provided that they are not eligible for the Canadian or Global Drafts, and have never played in the league before. These players can be added, traded, or removed from the list at any time.

Being added to a negotiation list does not mean that the player has expressed interest in the CFL, and some are unaware that their rights have even been claimed. Players can only force their removal from the list if the team does not provide them with a minimum contract offer at their request.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (7-4) will host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (6-5) at Mosaic Stadium on Sunday, September 6 with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT. Last week, the Blue Bombers got a one-sided upset victory over the Montreal Alouettes, while the Roughriders got a come-from-behind win over the Toronto Argonauts to snap a two-game losing skid.

The weather forecast in Regina calls for a high of 24 degrees and a 60 percent chance of showers. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the U.S., and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 620 CKRM in Regina or 680 CJOB in Winnipeg.

Next Game Friday, September 4

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