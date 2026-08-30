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Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks’ QB Jake Maier sets CFL record for most consecutive losses as starter to begin season

Photo courtesy: CFL.ca

The Ottawa Redblacks’ commitment to Jake Maier has reached a historic milestone.

According to the CFL’s official stats package, after Sunday night’s 45-24 loss to the B.C. Lions, Maier is the first quarterback in CFL history to begin a season with 11 straight losses as a starter.

In addition to Ottawa, four other teams have started a year at least 0-11 in the modern era: the 1981 Toronto Argonauts (0-11), 2003 Hamilton Tiger-Cats (0-12), 1979 Saskatchewan Roughriders (0-12), and the 1994 Shreveport Pirates (0-14).

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The 1949 Hamilton Wildcats also achieved the feat prior to the league’s official formation. However, all of those teams underwent at least one quarterback change prior to the milestone.

Three quarterbacks can claim to have lost 10 starts in a row to start a season. George Herring did so with the B.C. Lions in 1958, Condredge Holloway was at the helm for most of the Argos’ troubles in 1981, and all-time great Anthony Calvillo hit his career low in 1997 with the Tiger-Cats. Neither Herring nor Calvillo were given an 11th start, while Holloway won his next two games.

Maier now stands alone atop the inauspicious list. He completed 19-of-33 passes for 291 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception against the Lions, as the Redblacks let an early 14-3 lead slip away. He was pulled in the final three minutes for third-string rookie Bryson Barnes.

Despite being benched in multiple games during Ottawa’s horrific start, including in last week’s loss to the Montreal Alouettes, head coach Ryan Dinwiddie has always placed Maier back under centre the following week. In 11 appearances, the 29-year-old has now completed 279-of-407 passes for 3,097 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions.

Ottawa’s current losing streak, dating back to last season, stands at 17 games — the longest in modern CFL history. The only team in the history of Canadian professional football to lose more games in a row is the Ottawa Rough Riders, who were defeated in 25 consecutive games from 1928 to 1932.

The Redblacks (0-11) are on a bye next week. They will return to action on Saturday, September 12, when they’ll visit the Toronto Argonauts (5-6).

Today's Game Sunday, August 30

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