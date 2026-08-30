Hamilton Tiger-Cats add NFL-drafted QB Cam Miller to negotiation list

Photo: Miami Dolphins

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats added American quarterback Cam Miller to their negotiation list on Sunday following his release from the Miami Dolphins.

The six-foot-one, 210-pound passer was a sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders. He made the team’s practice roster after training camp.

The 25-year-old was claimed by the Dolphins late in the season, though he didn’t register any statistics before the year was out. He completed 42.1 percent of his passes for 170 yards and two interceptions during the preseason in 2026, and was released on cutdown day.

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According to Spotrac, Miller has earned just shy of $450,000 in the NFL.

The native of Solon, Ia. was a collegiate standout at North Dakota State University, where he completed 69.3 percent of his passes for 9,720 yards, 81 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions. He also rushed 526 times for 2,277 yards and 48 scores.

Miller won two FCS National Championships, earned two All-Conference selections, one Conference Offensive Player of the Year award, and one FCS MVP award with the Bison.

In a corresponding move, the Tiger-Cats dropped the rights to American quarterback Jalon Daniels. The University of Kansas product went unselected in the 2026 NFL Draft but made the active roster with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

CFL teams can claim the rights to up to 45 players via the negotiation list on a first-come, first-served basis, provided that they are not eligible for the Canadian or Global Drafts, and have never played in the league before. These players can be added, traded, or removed from the list at any time.

Being added to a negotiation list does not mean that the player has expressed interest in the CFL, and some are unaware that their rights have even been claimed. Players can only force their removal from the list if the team does not provide them with a minimum contract offer at their request.