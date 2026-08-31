Connect with us

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks add UNLV QB Jackson Arnold to negotiation list

Photo: UNLV Athletics

The Ottawa Redblacks added American quarterback Jackson Arnold to their negotiation list on Sunday. The move was reflected on the CFL’s official tracker.

The 21-year-old is entering his senior season at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. He completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 291 yards and two touchdowns in the team’s season-opening loss to the University of Memphis.

The six-foot-one, 220-pound passer played at Auburn University last season, where he played 10 games and went 4-4 as a starter. He completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 1,309 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions, and rushed 112 times for 311 yards and eight scores.

3DownNation Newsletter

Today’s CFL news in your inbox every day at 3 p.m.

By signing up you agree to receive daily emails from 3DownNation, as well as our terms of service and privacy policy. Unsubscribe anytime. 1900 Rose St, Regina SK S4P 0A9.

The native of Atlanta, Ga. started his collegiate career at the University of Oklahoma, where he played 17 games and went 5-5 as a starter over two seasons. He completed 62.9 percent of his passes for 1,984 yards, 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions with the Sooners. Arnold also rushed 181 times for 560 yards and four scores.

In a corresponding move, the Redblacks dropped the exclusive CFL rights to Texas State quarterback Brad Johnson.

CFL teams can claim the rights to up to 45 players via the negotiation list on a first-come, first-served basis, provided that they are not eligible for the Canadian or Global Drafts, and have never played in the league before. These players can be added, traded, or removed from the list at any time.

Being added to a negotiation list does not mean that the player has expressed interest in the CFL, and some are unaware that their rights have even been claimed. Players can only force their removal from the list if the team does not provide them with a minimum contract offer at their request.

The Ottawa Redblacks (0-11) are entering their third and final bye week of the season.

Next Game Friday, September 4

From 3DownNation Experts

Justin Dunk

Canadian Niklas Henning signs practice squad contract with Las Vegas Raiders: sources

John Hodge

Ottawa Redblacks add UFL star Hakeem Butler to negotiation list

JC Abbott

B.C. Lions survive scare from the basement, banish Redblacks back to the dark (& 10 other thoughts)

Adam Chernoff

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: B.C. Lions outperforming expectations with Nathan Rourke back

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions delete viral social media post after win over Redblacks

Josh Love

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL awards: the best and worst of Week 13

Edmonton Elks

3DownNation CFL power rankings: Blue Bombers rise after annihilating Alouettes

Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks CFL draft pick Wesley Bailey makes Los Angeles Rams initial 53-man roster

Calgary Stampeders

Commanders add former CFL player Julian Good-Jones to practice roster

Calgary Stampeders

Minnesota Vikings waive former Calgary Stampeders linebacker Jacob Roberts with injury

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders add SMU QB Kevin Jennings to negotiation list

Saskatchewan Roughriders

CFL draft pick Kyle Hergel joins Chicago Bears practice roster

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

3DownNation Podcast: Bombers shock Alouettes, suspect officiating, NFL cuts

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Patrick Neufeld takes penalties in stride, tries to ‘play on the edge’

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats add free agent QB Jake Retzlaff to negotiation list

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats add NFL-drafted QB Cam Miller to negotiation list

Niklas Henning

Toronto Argonauts

Canadian Niklas Henning signs practice squad contract with Las Vegas Raiders: sources

Toronto Argonauts

Chad Kelly not surprised by missed PI call on Toronto Argonauts’ failed Hail Mary against Riders

Ottawa Redblacks

Jeff Hunt would return to Ottawa Redblacks, but not expecting offer

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks add UFL star Hakeem Butler to negotiation list

Montreal Alouettes

Davis Alexander limited with Montreal Alouettes but ‘good to go’ against B.C.

Danny Maciocia Jason Maas

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes sign Danny Maciocia, Jason Maas to contract extensions

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL power rankings: Hamilton Tiger-Cats prove kitty’s still got claws

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats name Harrison Frost starting quarterback against B.C. Lions in Week 10

Ottawa Redblacks

Ryan Dinwiddie fired William Fields after defensive suggestions ‘fell on deaf ears’

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL power rankings: Saskatchewan Roughriders reverse-hurdle over Edmonton Elks

Picks

Saskatchewan Roughriders place Tevaughn Campbell, Kian Schaffer-Baker on six-game injured list

Shawn Burke

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks fire vice president of football ops Shawn Burke

Picks

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: B.C. Lions outperforming expectations with Nathan Rourke back

Saskatchewan Roughriders

2026 CFL return ‘gonna be tough’ for Saskatchewan Roughriders’ Rolan Milligan Jr.

Edmonton Elks

CFL fines Edmonton Elks’ Noah Taylor for contacting official, disciplines two others

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks set longest losing streak in modern CFL history

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats QB Bo Levi Mitchell provides brief injury update

Calgary Stampeders

Low five: how the Calgary Stampeders lost Vernon Adams Jr., Dedrick Mills, and a late lead to the B.C. Lions

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders release opening-day starter Jaylen Johnson

Martez Ivey

Edmonton Elks

New B.C. tackle Martez Ivey details ‘mutual’ departure from Redblacks, ‘shock’ release by Elks

NFL

Former Riders receiver Dohnte Meyers impresses Ja’Marr Chase at Cincinnati Bengals training camp

B.C. Lions

CFL advanced stats revealed: 20 leaders and laggards halfway through the 2026 season

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions spook themselves, regain composure to knock off Stampeders (& 11 other thoughts)

NFL

Canadian Kurtis Rourke competing for third QB spot with San Francisco 49ers

3DownNation Podcast


 


Our Top Stories