Ottawa Redblacks add UNLV QB Jackson Arnold to negotiation list

Photo: UNLV Athletics

The Ottawa Redblacks added American quarterback Jackson Arnold to their negotiation list on Sunday. The move was reflected on the CFL’s official tracker.

The 21-year-old is entering his senior season at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. He completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 291 yards and two touchdowns in the team’s season-opening loss to the University of Memphis.

The six-foot-one, 220-pound passer played at Auburn University last season, where he played 10 games and went 4-4 as a starter. He completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 1,309 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions, and rushed 112 times for 311 yards and eight scores.

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The native of Atlanta, Ga. started his collegiate career at the University of Oklahoma, where he played 17 games and went 5-5 as a starter over two seasons. He completed 62.9 percent of his passes for 1,984 yards, 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions with the Sooners. Arnold also rushed 181 times for 560 yards and four scores.

In a corresponding move, the Redblacks dropped the exclusive CFL rights to Texas State quarterback Brad Johnson.

CFL teams can claim the rights to up to 45 players via the negotiation list on a first-come, first-served basis, provided that they are not eligible for the Canadian or Global Drafts, and have never played in the league before. These players can be added, traded, or removed from the list at any time.

Being added to a negotiation list does not mean that the player has expressed interest in the CFL, and some are unaware that their rights have even been claimed. Players can only force their removal from the list if the team does not provide them with a minimum contract offer at their request.

The Ottawa Redblacks (0-11) are entering their third and final bye week of the season.