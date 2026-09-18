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Calgary Stampeders

Calgary Stampeders make seven roster changes against Redblacks

Tevin Jones
Photo: Blair Takahashi/COACHTAK/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

The Calgary Stampeders have made seven changes to their active roster for Saturday’s game against the Ottawa Redblacks. The team released its official depth chart on Friday morning.

Deonta McMahon will start at running back in place of Dedrick Mills, who has been placed on the six-game injured list with a hip injury.

McMahon signed with the Stampeders in February following his release from the Toronto Argonauts. He spent three seasons with the Double Blue, recording 578 rushing yards, 58 receptions for 431 yards, eight punt returns for 61 yards, 33 kickoff returns for 687 yards, and nine touchdowns. This will be his Stampeders debut.

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Mills started each of Calgary’s first 13 regular-season games, rushing for 943 yards, making 28 catches for 235 yards, and scoring six touchdowns.

Tevin Jones has been activated after spending three weeks on the reserve roster. The 33-year-old has made 23 receptions for 388 yards and four touchdowns this season, his second with the Stampeders. In a corresponding move, Dejon Brissett has been placed on the six-game injured list with an elbow injury.

Reggie Begelton, who made his much-anticipated return to the lineup last week, is listed as a game-time decision. He did not practice on Thursday due to a knee injury.

Brad Ashmore will start at right tackle in place of Bakyne Coly, who has been moved to the practice roster. Ashmore made one previous start this season in a 28-23 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The six-foot-five, 294-pound blocker attended rookie minicamp with the Miami Dolphins after going unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft. The native of Neptune Beach, Fla. later joined the UFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks and made 35 starts over multiple seasons with the team.

Zy Alexander has returned from a shoulder injury to start at boundary halfback. The 24-year-old has tallied 32 defensive tackles, one tackle for loss, four interceptions, three pass knockdowns, and one fumble recovery over 10 regular-season games as a rookie. BoPete Keyes, who started in his place last week, has been placed on the practice roster.

Adrian Greene will start at field-side cornerback in place of Benjamin Labrosse, who has been placed on the six-game injured list with a knee injury. Greene has recorded 22 defensive tackles, two pass knockdowns, and one interception this season. The Toronto native was named All-West Division in 2025.

The Stampeders have also activated Canadian defensive lineman Daniel Joseph, Global defensive back Bailey Devine-Scott, and Canadian defensive back Ashton Miller-Melancon to round out their roster.

In corresponding moves, Canadian linebacker Terrence Ganyi and American defensive lineman Savio Frazier have been placed on the practice roster.

This will mark the first of two meetings between the Stampeders and Redblacks this season, the second of which will occur next week in Ottawa.

The Calgary Stampeders (5-8) will host the Ottawa Redblacks (0-12) at McMahon Stadium on Saturday, September 19 with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT. Last week, the Redblacks suffered a narrow loss to the Toronto Argonauts, while the Stampeders got blown out by the Edmonton Elks.

The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1200 in Ottawa or 770 CHQR in Calgary.

Calgary Stampeders

Eligible sports bettors in Ontario and Alberta can find relevant information for wagering on the games by clicking on their respective jurisdiction. Please bet responsibly.

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