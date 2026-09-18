Ottawa Redblacks swap seven starters against Stampeders

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The Ottawa Redblacks will have seven new faces in the starting lineup when they face the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. The team revealed their official depth chart on Friday morning.

Chief among the changes is the loss of starting running back Greg Bell, who has been placed on the six-game injured list after missing practice with an abdominal issue. The one-time East Division all-star joined the Redblacks in free agency this offseason and was made the CFL’s highest-paid American running back, but has produced just 316 rushing yards on 82 carries in 11 games this year. He has added 40 receptions for 286 yards and one touchdown through the air.

Veteran Canadian backup Daniel Adeboboye will get the start, after posting 33 carries for 170 yards and two touchdowns this year. Former Saskatchewan Roughriders running back Mario Anderson Jr. will also dress as part of the rotation.

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As announced earlier this week, McLeod Bethel-Thompson will make his first start for the Redblacks at quarterback, replacing Jake Maier. The 38-year-old came off the bench last week in relief, completing 16-of-23 passes for 192 yards and a touchdown. Zachary Barlev will also take over at right tackle, with Julian Pearl being moved to the reserve roster.

On the other side of the ball, American defensive end Sione Teuhema has been placed on the six-game injured list with a shoulder injury, while defensive back Travian Blaylock has been ruled out for this week with a hamstring issue.

Amani Bledsoe will get the nod at defensive end, while Global defensive tackle Blessman Ta’ala has been bumped into the start along the interior over Isaiah Mack.

Canadian defensive back Alonzo Addae will move to field halfback to take over for Blaylock, while Scott Hutter will step into his regular safety spot backed up by King Ambers, who has been removed from the starting lineup after recording two interceptions against Toronto. American rookie Kenzel Lawler, the younger brother of All-CFL receiver Kenny Lawler, will make his debut as the starting field cornerback, backed up by fellow newcomer Kahzir Brown.

This is the first of two meetings between Ottawa and Calgary this season, the second of which will occur next week.

The Ottawa Redblacks (0-12) will visit the Calgary Stampeders (5-8) at McMahon Stadium on Saturday, September 19, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT. Last week, the Redblacks suffered a narrow loss to the Toronto Argonauts, while the Stampeders got blown out by the Edmonton Elks.

The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on TSN 1200 in Ottawa or 770 CHQR in Calgary.

Eligible sports bettors in Ontario and Alberta can find relevant information for wagering on the games by clicking on their respective jurisdiction. Please bet responsibly.