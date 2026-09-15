3DownNation CFL awards: the best and worst of Week 15

Photo Paul Yates/B.C. Lions

Week 15 came and went in the span of a little under 13 hours, as the CFL fielded its first quadruple header since 1995.

These awards are selected by 3DownNation’s contributors and will be presented weekly throughout the 2026 season. Enjoy.

Offensive player of the week: QB Nathan Rourke, B.C. Lions

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The 28-year-old was effective as a passer and rusher on Saturday night, completing 24-of-33 pass attempts for 317 yards and one touchdown, and rushing five times for 77 yards and one score. The performance helped B.C. put up 48 points and knock off the Alouettes, who beat them the previous week. This is the first time Rourke has won this award this season after twice being named a runner-up.

Honourable mention: REC David Ungerer III, Toronto Argonauts

Defensive player of the week: LB Tyrice Beverette, Montreal Alouettes

The two-time All-CFL selection has won this award in back-to-back weeks after yet another standout performance. Beverette made seven total tackles, one tackle for loss, two sacks, and one forced fumble, which was recovered and returned for a touchdown by defensive lineman Mustafa Johnson. The veteran linebacker also had an interception that was negated by penalty.

Honourable mention: DB Evan Holm, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Special teams player of the week: KR Kalil Pimpleton, Ottawa Redblacks

The speedster stepped up when his team needed him most, returning a punt 88 yards in the fourth quarter to generate a game-tying score. Had Ottawa’s offence not gone two-and-out, it may have been the game-winning score. Pimpleton finished the game with two punt returns for 101 yards and two kickoff returns for 50 yards. He also contributed on offence with four catches for 41 yards.

Honourable mention: P Noah Gettman, Ottawa Redblacks

Breakout player of the week: DB Seyi Oladipo Jr., Saskatchewan Roughriders

The Boise State product was the runner-up for this award last week, and won it outright following a brilliant performance against Winnipeg. The 23-year-old made three defensive tackles, one interception, one sack, and one pass knockdown from his starting spot at strong-side linebacker, and has generated a noticeable impact over both his starts in green and white.

Honourable mention: RB ShunDerrick Powell, Edmonton Elks

Offensive line of the week: Edmonton Elks

The unit of Brendan Bordner, Carter O’Donnell, David Beard, Coulter Woodmansey, and Joseph Cooper was rock solid after giving up two early sacks to Calgary. ShunDerrick Powell rushed 14 times for 97 yards, while Cody Fajardo, Skyler Griffith, and Justin Rankin combined for an additional 10 carries for 44 yards. This is the third time Edmonton has won this award so far this season.

Honourable mention: Toronto Argonauts

Coach of the week: DC Jordan Younger, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg was brilliant on defence this week, limiting the Roughriders to six points, 278 net yards, and 4.8 yards per play. The Blue Bombers forced five takeaways and consistently contested catches, recording 10 pass knockdowns as a team, including three from Evan Holm. Saskatchewan’s offence has been above average all season long but you wouldn’t know that based on the Banjo Bowl.

Honourable mention: HC Mark Kilam, Edmonton Elks

Best play of the week: Silas Hubert’s punt block

The 24-year-old broke through Calgary’s line and blocked Mark Vassett’s punt in the end zone, then recovered it for the touchdown. The play gave Edmonton a three-score lead late in the third quarter, and the rout was on from there. This was the Norwood, Ont. native’s first career CFL touchdown.

Honourable mention: Joshua Cephus’ touchdown catch

Worst play of the week: Tyson Philpot’s deep drop

Davis Alexander chucked a 52-yard bomb for Philpot after he got behind coverage. It was late in the third quarter at the time, and the Alouettes were trailing by six points. Instead of making the catch as he’s so often done this year, the veteran receiver dropped the ball, forcing his team to punt. Things spiralled from there for Montreal, as the Lions scored 17 unanswered points to secure the 48-29 win.

Honourable mention: Davis Alexander’s pick-six

Best game of the week: Montreal Alouettes at B.C. Lions

The second quarter of this game was chaotic in the best possible way, as the teams combined for 43 points, two defensive touchdowns, six penalties, and a whole bunch of drama. These two squads really seem to hate each other, but they won’t meet again until a possible matchup in the playoffs. B.C. ended up winning by 19 points, though this remained a one-score game well into the fourth quarter.

Honourable mention: Ottawa Redblacks at Toronto Argonauts

Worst game of the week: Calgary Stampeders at Edmonton Elks

It’s tough to play a compelling football game when one team barely shows up. The Stampeders were miserable on Saturday, committing five turnovers and generating only 245 yards of net offence. Edmonton is the feel-good story of the CFL season, as the team appears poised to finish first in the West Division standings for the first time since 2015. With that said, this game was a snoozer once the Elks blew it open early in the second half.

Honourable mention: Saskatchewan Roughriders at Winnipeg Blue Bombers