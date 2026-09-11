3DownNation CFL picks straight-up & against the spread: Week 15

3DownNation

Week 15 in the Canadian Football League is officially upon us, and there’s no point in wasting any time — let’s get straight to the picks.

We have ten contributors making picks straight-up and against the spread, and they’ll do so all season long. Enjoy.

Please note that contributors were asked to make their picks based on the consensus point spreads as of 10:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, September 10. Competing sportsbooks may have different spreads, and lines may change.

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Saturday, September 12: Ottawa Redblacks at Toronto Argonauts (-10.5) at 1:00 p.m. EDT

The winless Ottawa Redblacks will visit the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field, where the Boatmen are heavy home favourites. This is tied for the widest line in the CFL this season, and it’s only fitting given how these teams have played in recent weeks. The Redblacks have lost a modern CFL record 17 straight games, while Toronto dusted the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Labour Day. The only real advantage for Ottawa heading into this game is that they’re coming off a bye, while the Argonauts are coming off a short week.

ABBOTT: My heart yearns to pick an upset. My brain won’t allow it.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Ottawa.

BALLANTINE: Ottawa has now fallen so far that you regularly have to wonder if they will cover massive spreads week after week.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

BORDIGNON: Toronto should win; I just think that’s too many points.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Ottawa.

FILOSO: Unfortunately, the Redblacks haven’t given any reason to believe this is the week they’ll move into the win column, but that’s a lot of points.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Ottawa.

GASSON: Nope, not doing it.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Ottawa.

HERRERA-VERGARA: I don’t believe the Redblacks can pull it off.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

HODGE: Call me a glutton because I’m willing to eat all these points.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

HOSKINS: I want to be wrong but…

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Ottawa.

KLEIN: Screw it, Chad Kelly is due for a disastrous multi-interception game that costs them a victory. Plus, Ottawa has to win one, right? Don’t answer that.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

McINNIS: In this instance, it’s more about not wanting to lay a big number with Toronto than wanting to back the Redblacks. With hesitation, I’ll take the points with Ottawa.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Ottawa.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Toronto 9, Ottawa 1.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Ottawa 7, Toronto 3.

Saturday, September 12: Saskatchewan Roughriders at Winnipeg Blue Bombers (+1.5) at 4:00 p.m. EDT

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for the Banjo Bowl, where the Blue and Gold are short home underdogs at Princess Auto Stadium. These two teams met last week in Regina, where the Green and White won 32-26 in overtime. A.J. Ouellette could return for Saskatchewan after completing a stint on the six-game injured list, while Winnipeg may get Canadian starters Nic Demski and Redha Kramdi back in the lineup.

ABBOTT: Princess Auto Stadium isn’t the safe zone it once was, but the Bombers don’t lose in the Banjo Bowl.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

BALLANTINE: Saskatchewan is a better team and will sweep.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

BORDIGNON: Riders sweep the Banjo Bowl.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

FILOSO: The Bombers don’t lose the Banjo Bowl.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

GASSON: Hard to bet against the Bombers in the Banjo Bowl.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

HERRERA-VERGARA: The Bombers came close last week; I expect them to win this week

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

HODGE: You always pick the Blue Bombers to win the Banjo Bowl.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

HOSKINS: The cracks in the Bombers’ armour are becoming more apparent against stronger teams.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

KLEIN: The Riders don’t win the Banjo Bowl. Except for last year. And this year.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

McINNIS: This is a ‘rapid-revenge’ angle I can’t get behind. The Bombers had their chance last week; the Riders cruise here.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Saskatchewan 5, Winnipeg 5.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Saskatchewan 5, Winnipeg 5.

Saturday, September 12: Calgary Stampeders at Edmonton Elks (-3.5) at 7:00 p.m. EDT

The Calgary Stampeders will visit the Edmonton Elks at Commonwealth Stadium, where the Green and Gold are short home favourites. These two teams met at McMahon Stadium on Labour Day, where the Elks scored 24 points in the fourth quarter to win 38-28. The Stampeders have now lost three of their last four games to sit last in the West Division standings, while Edmonton has maintained a two-point lead over Saskatchewan for first place.

ABBOTT: If Calgary doesn’t rebound this week, they are bound for the glue factory.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

BALLANTINE: Without hyperbole, if the Stamps lose this week, you can turn out the lights on the 2026 season. Not because of the standings, but I think they may be too demoralized to pull out of it.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

BORDIGNON: The Stampeders are no match for the Concrete Castle of the North.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

FILOSO: After winning on the road, I expect the Elks to take care of business at home. I’m just not sure they win by more than a field goal.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Calgary.

GASSON: The Elks find ways to win while the Stamps find ways to lose.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

HERRERA-VERGARA: The Stamps might be playing for their season on Saturday. They need this one more

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

HODGE: The Elks have a great chance to step on their rival’s throat.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

HOSKINS: Elks have only lost one game in the Concrete Castle of the North. They won’t lose another, especially with the crowd expected

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

KLEIN: Last week felt like the beginning of the end for Calgary. Mark Kilam and the Elks embrace the chance to put the Stamps away.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

McINNIS: At as low as -3, there’s value on Calgary. Home field for Edmonton doesn’t worry me; I’m confident in backing the Stamps in a revenge spot.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Edmonton 6, Calgary 4.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Edmonton 5, Calgary 5.

Saturday, September 12: Montreal Alouettes at B.C. Lions (+1.5) at 10:00 p.m. EDT

The Montreal Alouettes will visit the B.C. Lions in Vancouver, where the Leos are short home underdogs. These two teams met last week, when the Larks won 37-30 at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium, thanks in part to a pick-six from Tyrice Beverette. The loss snapped B.C.’s five-game winning streak and marked the first time since Week 4 that the team’s tough defence allowed 30 or more points. The Alouettes are still the number one team in the CFL but are fighting some injuries, as Travis Theis has been ruled out this week, and Najee Murray, Wesley Sutton, and Nick Callender have all been non-participants in practice. Notably, Montreal has not won at BC Place since 2015.

ABBOTT: History proves this is the toughest road trip in the CFL.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

BALLANTINE: I’ve picked against Montreal incorrectly too many times this season. Getting one back this week despite the tough travel.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

BORDIGNON: This isn’t Percival Molson. I think B.C. gets one at home.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

FILOSO: Montreal will be seeking their second win at BC Place Stadium in 25 years. That alone is reason to take the home team.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

GASSON: Back-to-back with a late game for the road team.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

HERRERA-VERGARA: Alouettes in B.C.? That’s enough for me

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

HODGE: The Alouettes are great, but they don’t need to win this game, and this road trip is nasty.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

HOSKINS: I’ll admit the road trip is long, but Montreal just doesn’t seem to mind where or when they play. Closer than last week, but the Birds pull it off.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

KLEIN: Montreal is just on another level right now. Time zones be damned.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

McINNIS: B.C. has dominated Montreal at home for many years, and I expect that trend to continue this week. Despite last week’s loss, B.C. controlled several key areas of that matchup and should be in a strong position to bounce back in front of their home crowd.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: B.C. 7, Montreal 3.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: B.C. 7, Montreal 3.

2026 records (straight-up)

ABBOTT — 39-15

HODGE — 39-15

HERRERA-VERGARA — 38-16

HOSKINS — 33-21

FILOSO — 29-25

KLEIN — 33-21

BALLANTINE — 28-26

GASSON — 32-22

BORDIGNON — 30-24

McINNIS* — 15-9

2026 records (against the spread)

ABBOTT — 31-23

HODGE — 30-24

HERRERA-VERGARA — 30-24

KLEIN — 27-27

GASSON — 26-28

BALLANTINE — 23-31

FILOSO — 20-34

HOSKINS — 23-31

BORDIGNON — 23-31

McINNIS* — 13-11

Editor’s note: Andrew McInnis began picking in Week 9.