Dru Brown leads practice with Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Zach Collaros non-participant

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Dru Brown led practice with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Monday, while Zach Collaros watched from the sidelines. Ed Tait was first to report.

Collaros left the team’s recent win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Banjo Bowl after throwing an interception to Seyi Oladipo Jr. late in the third quarter. The 38-year-old chased down the defender from behind and attempted to make the tackle along the sideline, when he appeared to land on his head and neck.

The six-foot-one, 218-pound passer did not return to the game and head coach Mike O’Shea did not provide an update on his status when he spoke to the media later that day.

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Brown has gone 2-2 as a starter this season, completing 70.2 percent of his passes for 1,148 yards, five touchdowns, and five interceptions.

The five-foot-eleven, 200-pound passer was acquired from the Ottawa Redblacks in a trade in June. He went 12-13-1 over two seasons as a starter in the nation’s capital, completing 68.8 percent of his passes for 6,348 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions.

The 29-year-old native of Palo Alto, Calif. spent his first three CFL seasons as a backup in Winnipeg. He threw for 1,484 yards, 14 touchdowns, and two interceptions, and rushed 37 times for 113 yards with five scores in limited action.

Collaros has gone 5-4 as a starter this season, completing 70.6 percent of his passes for 2,204 yards, 11 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Over 181 career regular-season CFL games, the native of Steubenville, Ohio has completed 68.1 percent of his passes for 38,187 yards, 227 touchdowns, and 123 interceptions, and rushed 274 times for 1,506 yards and 11 scores.

This article will be updated once O’Shea speaks to the media after practice.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (7-6) will host the Toronto Argonauts (8-6) on Friday, September 25 with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 p.m. EDT. The Blue Bombers were on bye last week, while the Argonauts upset the Edmonton Elks by a score of 24-19.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1050 in Toronto or 680 CJOB in Winnipeg.