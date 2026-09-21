B.C. Lions sign former NFL draft pick Thomas Graham, two others

Photo: Chicago Bears

The B.C. Lions have signed American defensive back Thomas Graham, American defensive lineman T.J. Burke, and American defensive back Jordan Oladokun to their practice roster. The announcement was made on Monday.

Graham was a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. He played four regular-season games and made one start over two years with the team, recording 13 total tackles, one tackle for loss, and four pass knockdowns.

The native of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. played another eight regular-season games over stints with the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, tallying six total tackles. He was also briefly a member of the practice roster with the Baltimore Ravens in 2025.

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According to Spotrac, Graham earned $1.92 million during his tenure in the NFL.

The five-foot-eleven, 197-pound defender played 40 collegiate games at the University of Oregon, where he made 182 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, eight interceptions, ten pass knockdowns, and one forced fumble. He was named second-team All-Pac 12 in 2019 by Pro Football Focus.

Burke had a previous stint with the Lions earlier this season, including time on the practice roster. Earlier this month, 3DownNation reported that he was exploring NCAA opportunities after a judge granted a temporary restraining order that gave him extra collegiate eligibility.

The 22-year-old appeared in two preseason contests with B.C., recording one defensive tackle and one sack. He played collegiately at Lehigh University, where he recorded 113 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, and 13 sacks over 47 games. Burke was a two-time first-team All-Patriot League selection and a one-time third-team FCS All-American.

Oladokun signed with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2025 and spent the season on injured reserve. He was then cut earlier this year.

The 24-year-old played 37 collegiate games at Bowling Green State University, where he made 87 total tackles, nine interceptions, 31 pass knockdowns, and one fumble recovery.

The six-foot, 190-pound defender is the younger brother of American quarterback Chris Oladokun, who also signed with B.C. on Monday.

The B.C. Lions (7-6) will host the Saskatchewan Roughriders (8-5) on Friday, September 25 with kickoff scheduled for 10:30 p.m. EDT. Both teams were on bye this past week.

The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 620 CKRM in Regina or 730 CKNW (English) or Sher-E-Punjab Radio AM 600 (Punjabi) in Vancouver.