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B.C. Lions

Nathan Rourke reaches CFL QB pay level not seen since Michael Reilly, Bo Levi Mitchell in 2019

Paul Yates/B.C. Lions

Canadian Nathan Rourke has joined elite company when it comes to compensation at the quarterback position.

The 27-year-old surpasses what Bo Levi Mitchell earned in his highest-paid year in the CFL and could come close to Michael Reilly’s pay level from the same season. Reilly earned $725,000 in 2019 while Mitchell collected $675,000. No three-down league quarterbacks have reached that high until now.

Rourke is scheduled to earn $684,700 in hard money for the 2026 season. He will receive a $275,000 base salary, $210,000 February 5 active roster bonus, $160,000 in marketing money, $14,700 in housing and a $10,000 training allowance.

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Rourke is scheduled to earn $699,700 in hard money for the 2027 season. He will receive a $300,000 base salary, $215,000 February 1 active roster bonus, $160,000 in marketing money, $14,700 in housing and a $10,000 training allowance.

Rourke is scheduled to earn $704,700 in hard money for the 2028 season. He will receive a $310,000 base salary, $220,000 February 1 active roster bonus, $150,000 in marketing money, $14,700 in housing and a $10,000 training allowance. Half his base salary, $155,000, is guaranteed in the final year.

Each season includes $9,000 in additional all-star and award incentives: $1,000 for West all-star, $2,000 for CFL all-star, $3,000 for Most Outstanding Canadian and $3,000 for league MOP.

It’s a well-deserved contract extension for Rourke. He was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player in 2025 and Most Outstanding Canadian after completing 70.4 percent of his passes for 5,290 yards with 31 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 18 regular-season games. The dual-threat QB also rushed 61 times for 564 yards and 10 majors.

Reilly led Edmonton to a Grey Cup win in 2015, earned championship game MVP honours, claimed an MOP award in 2017 and produced three straight 5,000-yard passing seasons, leading to his benchmark contract with the B.C. Lions in February 2019.

Mitchell led Calgary to Grey Cup wins in 2014 and 2018, earned championship game MVP honours both times, claimed MOP awards in 2016 and 2018, while throwing for 5,000 yards in two-out-of-three seasons leading in his wallet-busting contract from John Hufnagel.

However, there’s a key difference from back then to now: marketing money in the three-down league is uncapped. Reilly and Mitchell were unable to access that money when those mega deals were signed as it could have increased their compensation.

The CFL’s salary cap has jumped from $5.25 million in 2019 to $6.28 million in 2026, which gives B.C. general manager Ryan Rigmaiden more money to work with to support Rourke in his Grey Cup quest. No. 12 was the highest-paid player in the league in 2025, earning $624,200, but fell short to the Saskatchewan Roughriders 24-21 in the West Final.

“For 2022, we were excited that we were there. Last year, we were expecting to win, and that’s why it felt so tough when we ended up losing. Our expectation was that we were going to win that game,” Rourke said.

“I want to win championships, that’s the most important thing to me. I think we would agree that the deal is something that we are all comfortable with moving forward.”

Neither future Canadian Football Hall of Fame quarterback was able to lead their teams to a Grey Cup title while playing through those high-end contracts with B.C. and Calgary, respectively. That’s the test for Rourke, leading the Lions to a CFL championship as the league’s highest-paid player.

Football insider, reporter and analyst.

Next Games Friday, September 25

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