The highest-paid CFL players at every position for 2025

Athletes want to be the best and many are competitive when it comes to the business side of the game, just as they are on the field.
Let’s take a look at the highest-paid Canadians and Americans in the Canadian Football League for the 2025 season. Canadians are denoted with an “N” for National while Americans are denoted with an “A.”
These figures are based on exclusive reporting from 3DownNation.
Nathan Rourke, B.C. Lions (N)
Hard money: $624,200
Maximum value: $624,200
Chad Kelly, Toronto Argonauts (A)
Hard money: $615,000
Maximum value: $615,000
Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg Blue Bombers (N)
Hard money: $240,000
Maximum value: $240,000
A.J. Ouellette, Saskatchewan Roughriders (A)
Hard money: $152,100
Maximum value: $162,500
Kenny Lawler, Hamilton Tiger-Cats (A)
Hard money: $277,200
Maximum value: $303,000
Justin McInnis, B.C. Lions (N)
Hard money: $250,000
Maximum value: $256,000
Ryan Hunter, Toronto Argonauts (N)
Hard money: $270,000
Maximum value: $275,000
Jermarcus Hardrick, Saskatchewan Roughriders (A)
Hard money: $213,700
Maximum value: $218,700
Robbie Smith, Edmonton Elks (N)
Hard money: $270,000
Maximum value: $276,000
Jake Ceresna, Edmonton Elks (A)
Hard money: $235,000
Maximum value: $246,000
Wynton McManis, Toronto Argonauts (A)
Hard money: $229,500
Maximum value: $231,500
Cameron Judge, Toronto Argonauts (N)
Hard money: $197,000
Maximum value: $202,000
Tyrell Ford, Edmonton Elks (N)
Hard money: $230,000
Maximum value: $236,000
Adarius Pickett, Ottawa Redblacks (A)
Hard money: $160,000
Maximum value: $166,000
Exclusive CFL club
There are nine quarterbacks and 27 players at other positions who will earn $200,000 or more in hard money in 2025. Here they are broken down by position.
Offensive linemen (nine): Ryan Hunter, Drew Desjarlais, Mark Korte, Jermarcus Hardrick, Brandon Revenberg, Peter Nicastro, Dejon Allen, Zack Williams, and Liam Dobson.
Receivers (eight): Kenny Lawler, Justin McInnis, Justin Hardy, Nic Demski, Tim White, Eugene Lewis, Kurleigh Gittens Jr., and Reggie Begelton.
Defensive linemen (six): Robbie Smith, Mathieu Betts, Jake Ceresna, Folarin Orimolade, Mustafa Johnson, and Willie Jefferson.
Linebackers (two): Wynton McManis and Tyrice Beverette.
Defensive back (one): Tyrell Ford.
Running back (one): Brady Oliveira.