The highest-paid CFL players at every position for 2025

Athletes want to be the best and many are competitive when it comes to the business side of the game, just as they are on the field.

Let’s take a look at the highest-paid Canadians and Americans in the Canadian Football League for the 2025 season. Canadians are denoted with an “N” for National while Americans are denoted with an “A.”

These figures are based on exclusive reporting from 3DownNation.

Quarterbacks:

Nathan Rourke, B.C. Lions (N)

Hard money: $624,200

Maximum value: $624,200

Chad Kelly, Toronto Argonauts (A)

Hard money: $615,000

Maximum value: $615,000

Running backs:

Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg Blue Bombers (N)

Hard money: $240,000

Maximum value: $240,000

A.J. Ouellette, Saskatchewan Roughriders (A)

Hard money: $152,100

Maximum value: $162,500

Receivers:

Kenny Lawler, Hamilton Tiger-Cats (A)

Hard money: $277,200

Maximum value: $303,000

Justin McInnis, B.C. Lions (N)

Hard money: $250,000

Maximum value: $256,000

Offensive linemen:

Ryan Hunter, Toronto Argonauts (N)

Hard money: $270,000

Maximum value: $275,000

Jermarcus Hardrick, Saskatchewan Roughriders (A)

Hard money: $213,700

Maximum value: $218,700

Defensive linemen:

Robbie Smith, Edmonton Elks (N)

Hard money: $270,000

Maximum value: $276,000

Jake Ceresna, Edmonton Elks (A)

Hard money: $235,000

Maximum value: $246,000

Linebackers:

Wynton McManis, Toronto Argonauts (A)

Hard money: $229,500

Maximum value: $231,500

Cameron Judge, Toronto Argonauts (N)

Hard money: $197,000

Maximum value: $202,000

Defensive backs:

Tyrell Ford, Edmonton Elks (N)

Hard money: $230,000

Maximum value: $236,000

Adarius Pickett, Ottawa Redblacks (A)

Hard money: $160,000

Maximum value: $166,000

Exclusive CFL club

There are nine quarterbacks and 27 players at other positions who will earn $200,000 or more in hard money in 2025. Here they are broken down by position.

Offensive linemen (nine): Ryan Hunter, Drew Desjarlais, Mark Korte, Jermarcus Hardrick, Brandon Revenberg, Peter Nicastro, Dejon Allen, Zack Williams, and Liam Dobson.

Receivers (eight): Kenny Lawler, Justin McInnis, Justin Hardy, Nic Demski, Tim White, Eugene Lewis, Kurleigh Gittens Jr., and Reggie Begelton.

Defensive linemen (six): Robbie Smith, Mathieu Betts, Jake Ceresna, Folarin Orimolade, Mustafa Johnson, and Willie Jefferson.

Linebackers (two): Wynton McManis and Tyrice Beverette.

Defensive back (one): Tyrell Ford.

Running back (one): Brady Oliveira.