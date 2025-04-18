The CFL’s 15 highest-paid defensive linemen for the 2025 season

The defensive line is the generally the highest-paid defensive positional group in the CFL with this list featuring by far the the two highest-paid defensive players in the league.

3DownNation will be unveiling the CFL's highest-paid players from each position group. We've already covered quarterbacks, receivers, offensive linemen and running backs.

“Hard money” is a CFL term that refers to any portion of a contract that is paid even if a player is hurt. This includes base salary, signing bonuses, roster bonuses, housing allowances, travel allowances, and training allowances. Marketing money, which is officially called “non-football-related services,” isn’t always guaranteed, though we’ve decided to include it in hard money for this series.

Any additional components — often referred to as “playtime” or “performance incentives” — are outlined in part or in full in the paragraph accompanying each player. These bonuses are often tied to how much a player sees the field, produces yardage, scores a touchdown, makes tackles, or whether or not they’re named an all-star.

“N” denotes National players (ie. Canadians) and “A” denotes American players.

1) Robbie Smith, Edmonton Elks (N)

Hard money: $270,000

Maximum value: $276,000

Edmonton made Smith the league’s highest-paid defensive player in free agency this year, prying him away from his hometown Argonauts. The 27-year-old got a $90,000 signing bonus as part of the deal plus $140,300 in base salary, $20,000 in marketing money, $14,700 in housing money, and a $5,000 travel allowance. The Wilfrid Laurier product can also make an additional $6,000 in all-star and awards incentives.

2) Mathieu Betts, B.C. Lions (N)

Hard money: $260,000

Maximum value: $266,000

The 30-year-old native of Montreal, Que. collected a $75,000 offseason roster bonus on Jan. 15 and will earn an additional $170,300 in base salary in 2025. The rest of his compensation comes in the form of $14,700 in housing money and $6,000 of all-star and awards incentives. Betts was named Most Outstanding Defensive Player the last time he played a CFL full season, so expectations will be sky-high this year.

3) Jake Ceresna, Edmonton Elks (N)

Hard money: $235,000

Maximum value: $246,000

The six-foot-five, 295-pound defender cashed a $125,000 signing bonus to rejoin the Elks following a one-year stint with Toronto. Ceresna will also make an $80,300 base salary, $14,700 in housing money, $10,000 in marketing money, and a $5,000 travel allowance. The two-time All-CFL selection can make $11,000 in statistical, all-star, and awards incentives, including $2,000 if he records at least 10 sacks.

4) Folarin Orimolade, Calgary Stampeders (N)

Hard money: $230,000

Maximum value: $236,000

The 29-year-old native of Washington, D.C. restructured his contract after being traded from Toronto to Calgary and got a $95,000 signing bonus to do so. Orimolade will also earn $95,300 in base salary, $20,000 in marketing money, $14,700 in housing money, a $4,000 travel allowance, and a $1,000 training allowance along with up to $6,000 in all-star and awards incentives.

5) Mustafa Johnson, Montreal Alouettes (A)

Hard money: $205,000

Maximum value: $211,000

The 26-year-old added another year to his contract earlier this offseason, tying him to the Alouettes through 2026. The one-time All-East Division selection from Aurora, Co. will earn $205,000 in hard money this season plus up to $6,000 in all-star and award incentives.

6) Willie Jefferson, Winnipeg Blue Bombers (A)

Hard money: $200,000

Maximum value: $200,000

The six-time All-CFL selection got a $100,000 signing bonus to return for a sixth season in Bomberland and will also earn $77,300 in base salary, $14,700 in housing money, and an $8,000 travel allowance. The 34-year-old needs only three more sacks to reach the top 25 all-time in league history as his career total currently sits at 74.

7) Casey Sayles, Hamilton Tiger-Cats (A)

Hard money: $197,500

Maximum value: $205,000

The 29-year-old collected a $25,000 offseason roster bonus on Feb. 10 and will earn another $25,000 when he reports to training camp and passes his physical. Sayles will also get $126,200 in base salary, $13,800 in housing money, $10,000 in marketing money, and a $2,500 travel allowance. The one-time All-CFL selection can also receive up to $7,500 in statistical, all-star, and awards incentives.

8) Bryce Carter, Ottawa Redblacks (A)

Hard money: $186,000

Maximum value: $204,000

The six-foot, 250-pound defender got a $50,000 signing bonus to ink a two-year extension with the Redblacks, which includes a $116,300 base salary, $14,700 in housing money, and $5,000 in marketing money for 2025. Carter can also make up to $9,000 in additional playtime incentives and $9,000 in statistical, all-star, and awards incentives.

9) Lorenzo Mauldin iV, Ottawa Redblacks (A)

Hard money: $182,500

Maximum value: $191,500

The two-time All-CFL selection got a $50,000 signing bonus on his new contract and will also earn $102,800 in base salary, $15,000 in marketing money, and $14,700 in housing money. The six-foot-five, 265-pound defender can also earn up to $9,000 in statistical, all-star, and awards incentives.

10) Mike Rose, Saskatchewan Roughriders (A)

Hard money: $175,000

Maximum value: $180,000

The 32-year-old joined the Roughriders following his release from Calgary and cashed a $40,000 signing bonus to do so. The four-time All-West Division selection will also earn $110,300 in base salary, $14,700 in housing money, $5,000 in marketing money, and a $5,000 travel allowance. Rose can also earn $5,000 in all-star and awards incentives.

11) Malik Carney, Saskatchewan Roughriders (A)

Hard money: $173,700

Maximum value: $187,100

The native of Alexandria, Va. got a $55,000 signing bonus to re-up with Saskatchewan along with $95,000 in base salary, $14,700 in housing money, $5,000 in marketing money, and a $4,000 travel allowance. Carney will also make $300 each time he plays more than half of his team’s defensive snaps in a game plus up to $8,000 in other all-star and awards incentives.

12) Brandon Barlow, Edmonton Elks (A)

Hard money: $160,000

Maximum value: $175,000

The Boston College product got a $65,000 signing bonus to join the Elks following his release from Hamilton. The 27-year-old native of Cohoes, N.Y. will also make a $75,300 base salary, $14,700 in housing money, a $5,000 travel allowance, plus $15,000 of possible statistical incentives.

T-13) Jared Brinkman, Edmonton Elks (A)

Hard money: $160,000

Maximum value: $167,000

The two-time Grey Cup champion got a $45,000 signing bonus to move from Toronto to Edmonton in free agency and will also make $87,300 in base salary, $14,700 in housing money, $10,000 in marketing money, a $2,000 travel allowance, and a $1,000 training allowance. Brinkman can also make up to $7,000 in statistical, all-star, and awards incentives, including $1,000 if he records seven or more sacks.

T-13) James Vaughters, Winnipeg Blue Bombers (A)

Hard money: $160,000

Maximum value: $167,000

The six-foot-two, 255-pound native of Chicago, Ill. got a $45,000 signing bonus to join the Blue Bombers following his release from Calgary. Vaughters will also make $87,300 in base salary, $14,700 in housing money, $5,000 in marketing money, a $5,000 travel allowance, a $3,000 training allowance, and up to $7,000 in all-star and awards incentives.

15) Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund, Montreal Alouettes (N)

Hard money: $160,000

Maximum value: $166,000

The 28-year-old native of Dartmouth, N.S. got a $35,000 signing bonus to rejoin the Alouettes after being named All-East Division in 2024. The 28-year-old will also earn $107,800 in base salary, $14,700 in housing money, a $2,500 travel allowance, and up to $6,000 in all-star and awards incentives.

Just off the list: Michael Wakefield, Ottawa Redblacks; Miles Brown, Calgary Stampeders; Dewayne Hendrix, B.C. Lions; Cleyon Laing, Ottawa Redblacks.