The CFL’s 20 highest-paid receivers for the 2025 season

The receiver market remains one of the hottest in the Canadian Football League with more than 10 players able to earn over $200,000 in 2025, one of whom has the potential to take home more than $300,000.

3DownNation will be unveiling the CFL’s highest-paid players from each position group. We’ve already covered quarterbacks, so don’t forget to check back for the rest.

“Hard money” is a CFL term that refers to any portion of a contract that is paid even if a player is hurt. This includes base salary, signing bonuses, roster bonuses, housing allowances, travel allowances, and training allowances. Marketing money, which is officially called “non-football-related services,” isn’t always guaranteed, though we’ve decided to include it in hard money for this series.

Any additional components — often referred to as “playtime” or “performance incentives” — are outlined in part or in full in the paragraph accompanying each player. These bonuses are often tied to how much a player sees the field, produces yardage, scores a touchdown, makes tackles, or whether or not they’re named an all-star.

“N” denotes National players (ie. Canadians) and “A” denotes American players.

1) Kenny Lawler, Hamilton Tiger-Cats (A)

Hard money: $277,200

Maximum value: $303,000

The six-foot-three, 197-pound target got a $125,000 signing bonus to head to Steeltown where he became the CFL’s highest-paid non-quarterback for the second time in his career. The 30-year-old will also earn $110,000 in base salary, $25,000 in marketing money, $14,700 in housing money, and a $2,500 travel allowance. As for playtime incentives, Lawler can receive a $10,000 bonus the first time he makes the active roster, $3,800 if he’s active for at least 15 games, and $500 each time he plays more than 51 percent of Hamilton’s offensive snaps in a game.

2) Justin McInnis, B.C. Lions (N)

Hard money: $250,000

Maximum value: $256,000

The native of Pierrefonds, Que. had a career year in 2024 when he led the entire CFL in receiving yardage, becoming the first Canadian player to do so since Andy Fantuz in 2010. The 28-year-old got a $100,000 signing bonus to remain with the Lions and will also earn $111,000 in base salary, $25,000 for reporting to training camp and passing his physical, and $14,000 in housing money. McInnis can also earn $6,000 in all-star and award incentives.

3) Justin Hardy, Ottawa Redblacks (A)

Hard money: $225,000

Maximum value: $232,000

The 33-year-old collected a $60,000 signing bonus to stick around in the nation’s capital after his first All-CFL season. The rest of Hardy’s hard money will be paid in the form of a $138,300 base salary, $14,700 in housing money, $10,000 in marketing money, and a $2,000 travel allowance. His available playtime bonuses include $1,000 for reaching 1,000 yards plus an additional $6,000 for all-star and awards incentives.

4) Nic Demski, Winnipeg Blue Bombers (N)

Hard money: $225,000

Maximum value: $225,000

The native of Winnipeg, Man. is entering the third and final year of his current deal with a significant portion of his base salary guaranteed. Demski will make $215,000 in base salary plus $10,000 in marketing money with no other bonuses or incentives. The 31-year-old is coming off his second consecutive 1,000-yard season and will look to have a third straight in 2025.

5) Tim White, Hamilton Tiger-Cats (A)

Hard money: $224,800

Maximum value: $250,100

The 30-year-old native of Santa Clarita, Calif. has yet to receive any money this offseason, so he could still be asked to restructure his contract before training camp gets underway. White will get $55,000 for reporting to training camp and passing his physical, $20,000 in marketing money, $13,800 in housing money, and $6,000 in travel money. The three-time All-CFL selection will also earn $600 each time he plays more than half of Hamilton’s offensive snaps in a game, $1,500 if he leads the league in receptions, and $1,500 if he leads the league in touchdowns.

6) Eugene Lewis, Ottawa Redblacks (A)

Hard money: $223,000

Maximum value: $226,000

The seven-year veteran got a $100,000 signing bonus to head to the nation’s capital where he’ll look to earn his fourth career All-CFL selection. Lewis will also make $94,300 in base salary, $14,700 in housing money, $10,000 in marketing money, and a $4,000 travel allowance. The 31-year-old native of Norristown, Pa. can also earn a $3,000 bonus if he’s named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player.

7) Kurleigh Gittens Jr., Edmonton Elks (N)

Hard money: $210,000

Maximum value: $210,000

The 27-year-old is entering the third and final year of the contract he originally signed with the Toronto Argonauts before being traded out west. The Wilfrid Laurier product collected a $55,000 offseason roster bonus on Feb. 1 and will earn $139,200 in base salary this year, $50,000 of which is guaranteed. The last of his money will come in the form of a $13,800 housing bonus and a $2,000 training allowance.

8) Reggie Begelton, Calgary Stampeders (A)

Hard money: $203,000

Maximum value: $209,000

The three-time All-CFL selection got a $52,000 signing bonus to stick around in Cowtown after notching his third career 1,000-yard season. Begelton will also make $114,300 in base salary, $15,000 in marketing money, $14,700 in housing money, a $4,000 training allowance, and a $3,000 travel allowance. The 31-year-old native of Beaumont, Texas also has $6,000 of all-star and awards incentives written into his contract.

9) Austin Mack, Montreal Alouettes (A)

Hard money: $191,000

Maximum value: $203,000

The six-foot-two, 215-pound target earned a $40,000 roster bonus on Feb. 1 and will collect another $106,300 in base salary, $30,000 in marketing money, and $14,700 in housing money. Mack has a few playtime incentives in his deal, including $500 each time he plays more than half of Montreal’s offensive snaps in a game and $3,000 in all-star incentives. The 27-year-old is the longest-tenured player in the CFL as he’s under contract with the Alouettes through 2028.

10) Kian Schaffer-Baker, Saskatchewan Roughriders (N)

Hard money: $190,000

Maximum value: $210,100

The native of Mississauga, Ont. received a $60,000 offseason roster bonus on Feb. 1 to return for his fifth season in Riderville. Schaffer-Baker will also earn $106,500 in base salary, $13,500 in housing money, $7,500 in marketing money, and a $2,500 travel allowance. The 26-year-old will also earn $450 each time he dresses for a regular-season game as part of $20,100 in playtime, all-star, and awards incentives.

11) DaVaris Daniels, Toronto Argonauts (A)

Hard money: $180,300

Maximum value: $180,300

The 32-year-old receiver collected a $25,000 offseason roster bonus on Jan. 15 and will earn $134,500 in base salary this year, part of which is guaranteed. Daniels will also make $13,800 in housing money, $5,000 in marketing money, and a $2,000 training allowance in 2025, his fifth season in Double Blue. Daniels is a three-time Grey Cup champion and one-time All-East Division selection.

12) Damonte Coxie, Toronto Argonauts (A)

Hard money: $175,000

Maximum value: $195,000

The six-foot-three, 200-pound target got a $55,000 signing bonus to forgo free agency and rejoin the reigning Grey Cup champions. Coxie will also earn $95,300 in base salary, $14,700 in housing money, and $10,000 in marketing money. The 28-year-old native of Reserve, La. will also earn $555.55 each time he dresses for a regular season game and up to $10,000 in all-star and awards incentives.

13) Malik Henry, Calgary Stampeders (A)

Hard money: $170,800

Maximum value: $186,800

The 27-year-old has played only three games over the last two seasons due to injury but already collected a $20,000 offseason roster bonus this year. Henry is still set to be among the CFL’s top earners at receiver, though he has a $15,000 report-and-pass bonus due at the start of training camp and will be released if he fails. If he passes, his deal also includes $110,000 in base salary, $13,800 in housing money, and $10,000 in marketing money.

14) Jevon Cottoy, B.C. Lions (N)

Hard money: $166,300

Maximum value: $201,300

The 28-year-old received a $30,000 offseason roster bonus on Feb. 1 to return for a sixth season in Vancouver. Cottoy will also make $112,500 in base salary, $13,800 in housing money, and $10,000 in marketing money this season. The six-foot-five, 245-pound target will also receive a $30,000 bonus the first time he dresses for a regular-season game, plus $5,000 in other potential all-star and awards incentives.

15) Dejon Brissett, Toronto Argonauts (N)

Hard money: $165,900

Maximum value: $165,900

The native of Mississauga, Ont. cashed a $45,000 signing bonus to return for a fifth season with the Boatmen. The former first-round pick will also earn $86,200 in base salary, $20,000 in marketing money, and $14,700 in housing money in 2025. Brissett was named the Most Valuable Canadian in last year’s Grey Cup, which marked his second CFL championship at the age of 28.

16) Dalton Schoen, Winnipeg Blue Bombers (A)

Hard money: $165,000

Maximum value: $200,000

The two-time All-CFL selection is coming off a torn ACL that caused him to miss most of last season, which resulted in a reduced contract for 2025. Schoen collected a $75,000 signing bonus to return to Winnipeg and will also earn $70,300 in base salary, $14,700 in housing money, and $5,000 in marketing money. The 28-year-old also has significant incentives built into his deal, including $5,000 if he leads the league in receptions, $5,000 if he leads the league in receiving yards, and $5,000 if he plays all 18 regular-season games.

17) Jalen Philpot, Calgary Stampeders (N)

Hard money: $165,000

Maximum value: $191,000

The former first-round pick cashed a $40,000 signing bonus to return to Cowtown for a fourth season with the Stampeders. Philpot will also earn $92,800 in base salary, $14,700 in housing money, $12,500 in marketing money, and a $5,000 travel bonus in 2025. The native of Delta, B.C. will also get $10,000 the first time he makes the active roster, plus upwards of $6,000 in all-star and awards incentives.

18) Kiondré Smith, Hamilton Tiger-Cats (N)

Hard money: $165,000

Maximum value: $176,000

The 25-year-old native of Markham, Ont. posted almost 1,000 yards with Hamilton last season, leading to a big raise off his rookie deal. Smith collected a $25,000 signing bonus and will make another $115,300 in base salary, $14,700 in housing money, and $10,000 in marketing money in 2025. The University of Guelph product will also earn a $5,000 bonus the first time he makes the active roster, plus upwards of $6,000 in all-star and awards incentives.

19) Dominique Rhymes, Calgary Stampeders (A)

Hard money: $165,000

Maximum value: $171,000

The 31-year-old native of Miami, Fla. got a $27,000 signing bonus to head to Cowtown where he’s been reunited with former B.C. Lions teammate Vernon Adams Jr. The six-foot-four, 215-pound target will also earn $110,800 in base salary, $14,700 in housing money, $10,000 in marketing money, and a $2,500 travel allowance. Rhymes can also collect up to $6,000 in all-star and awards in incentives.

20) Samuel Emilus, Saskatchewan Roughriders (N)

Hard money: $161,700

Maximum value: $182,700

The 27-year-old native of Montreal, Que. is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in Riderville and collected a $40,000 offseason roster bonus on Jan. 15. The six-foot-one, 200-pound target will also earn $93,000 in base salary, $14,700 in housing money, $10,000 in marketing money, and a $4,000 travel bonus in 2025. Emilus will also get $500 each time he plays more than half of Saskatchewan’s offensive plays in a game, $3,000 if he dresses for six games, and another $3,000 if he dresses for nine games.

