Hamilton Tiger-Cats make Kenny Lawler CFL’s highest-paid non-quarterback

Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ general manager Ted Goveia has a longstanding relationship with Kenny Lawler but it was the money that sealed the deal.

Goveia paid Lawler $277,200 in hard money for the 2025 season with a $303,000 maximum value.

That includes a $125,000 signing bonus, $110,000 in base salary $25,000 in marketing money, $14,700 for housing and a $2,500 travel allowance. He has $22,800 available for playtime incentives, a $10,000 one-game active roster bonus, a $3,800 active roster bonus at 15 games, and $500 per game when he plays 51 percent of the snaps on offence. The 30-year-old earns $3,000 if he wins the league’s Most Outstanding Player award.

For the 2026 season, Lawler’s currently scheduled to earn $291,200 in hard money with a $317,000 maximum value.

That includes $199,000 in base salary, a $35,000 February 5 active roster bonus, $25,000 in marketing money, a $15,000 training camp report and pass physical bonus, $14,700 for housing and a $2,500 travel allowance. The $22,800 in playtime and MOP incentives are the same as in 2025.

Lawler becomes the highest-paid, non-quarterback in the CFL for the second time in his career. In 2022, he signed with the Edmonton Elks and earned $305,000. Chris Jones paid Lawler and signed Eugene Lewis the following offseason to a two-year contract worth $320,000 annually.

That meant Lawler was the second-highest paid at his position in the CFL the last two years. He earned $285,000 in 2024 and $250,000 in 2023. The University of California graduate cashed in coming off his rookie contract and the shortened 2021 season when he recorded 64 receptions for 1,014 yards with six touchdowns in 13 games.

Through the last three years, Lawler’s earned $840,000 and he’ll take that number over $1.1 million in 2025.