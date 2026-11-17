Photo: Bob Butrym/RFB Sport Photography / 3DownNation. All rights reserved.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed Canadian linebacker Jayden Griffiths and American defensive back Kaleb Hayes, the team announced on Tuesday.

Griffiths spent most of the 2026 season on Hamilton’s practice roster. He dressed for two regular-season games but did not register any statistics.

The 24-year-old was originally a seventh-round pick in the 2025 CFL Draft by the Ottawa Redblacks. The native of Mississauga, Ont. played 18 regular-season games as a rookie, and made one defensive tackle and five special teams tackles.

Hayes played six regular-season games for the Tiger-Cats in 2026, and made one start at field-side halfback. He recorded five defensive tackles and two special teams tackles.

The 27-year-old signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars after going unselected in the 2023 NFL Draft, and subsequently spent time with the New York Giants, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, and Chicago Bears. He never saw any regular-season NFL action.

The native of Pasadena, Calif. finished his collegiate career at Brigham Young University where he made 67 total tackles and 19 pass knockdowns, earning a first-team Phil Steele All-Independent selection in 2021. The six-foot, 194-pound defender started his collegiate career at Oregon State, where he made 46 total tackles and eight pass knockdowns over 17 games.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats (6-12) did not qualify for the CFL postseason after finishing third in the East Division standings. Click here for the team’s list of pending free agents.