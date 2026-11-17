Photo: Blair Takahashi/COACHTAK/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

The Calgary Stampeders have brought back American defensive linemen Savio Frazier, Elijah Hills, and Khairi Manns. All three recently finished the season on the practice roster.

Frazier played two regular-season games in 2026 and recorded two defensive tackles. The six-foot, 295-pound native of Hampton, Ga. played collegiately at the University of Miami (Ohio), where he made 24 total tackles, five tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks over 14 games with the RedHawks. He previously played at Mercer University.

Hills played seven regular-season games with the Stampeders in 2026, making three defensive tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass knockdown. The six-foot-three, 283-pound defender finished his collegiate career at the University of Wisconsin in 2024, where he collected 26 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, and one fumble recovery over 12 games. He previously played at Albany.

Manns played three regular-season games as a rookie in Calgary, recording two defensive tackles. The 25-year-old finished his collegiate career at James Madison, where he tallied 70 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and two pass breakups over 13 games. The six-foot-two, 228-pound native of New Rochelle, N.Y. previously played at Maine and Colorado.

The Calgary Stampeders (9-9) did not qualify for the CFL postseason after finishing fifth in the West Division standings. Click here for the team’s list of pending free agents.