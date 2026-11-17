Photo: Bob Butrym/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

Glen Constantin has stepped down as the head coach of the Laval Rouge et Or, the team announced at a press conference on Tuesday. He is expected to remain with the team in a different role.

The Quebec City native joined the team as its defensive coordinator in 1996 and was promoted to the role of head coach in 2001. He is the winningest head coach in U Sports history.

Constantin went 237–42 over 25 seasons at the helm, playoffs included. The team won 11 Vanier Cups, 16 Dussault Cups, and he was twice named the U Sports Coach of the Year.

The 61-year-old first began his coaching career with the Bishop’s Gaiters in 1991, after playing linebacker and defensive line at the University of Ottawa. He spent one season in the NCAA as the linebackers coach at the University of Houston in 1995, then returned to U Sports with Laval the following year. He remained there for three decades.

The Rouge et Or saw their season come to an abrupt end on Saturday, when they lost the Jacques Dussault Cup to the Montreal Carabins by a score of 14-10. Click here for the full game story.