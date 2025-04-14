QB1 money: CFL’s highest-paid quarterbacks for the 2025 season

3DownNation has decided to continue telling fans about the money.

Our publication will be unveiling the Canadian Football League’s highest-paid players from each position group. It starts with the most important position in football. Check back for the league’s top-earning running backs, receivers and on down the list as we work through all the positions.

“Hard money” is a CFL term that refers to any portion of a contract that is paid even if a player is hurt. This includes base salary, signing bonuses, roster bonuses, housing allowances, travel allowances, and training allowances. Marketing money, which is officially called “non-football-related services,” isn’t always guaranteed, though we’ve decided to include it in hard money for this series.

Any additional components — often referred to as “playtime” or “performance incentives” — are outlined in part or in full in the paragraph accompanying each player. These bonuses are often tied to how much a player sees the field, produces yardage, scores a touchdown, makes tackles, or whether or not they’re named an all-star.

Please note “N” denotes national players and “A” denotes American players.

1) Nathan Rourke, B.C. Lions (N)

Hard money: $624,200

Maximum value: $624,200

The 26-year-old blew up the CFL QB market when he signed back with B.C. last August. At the time, Rourke inked a three-year pact for $749,200 in hard money in 2025, including $200,000 in marketing money, which does not count against the league’s salary cap.

That structure from late last summer would have lowered his salary cap hit to $549,200 in 2025. After reworking his deal, he’s scheduled to earn $624,200 in hard money with $200,000 in marketing. Rourke’s salary cap number for this season checks in at $424,200.

2) Chad Kelly, Toronto Argonauts (A)

Hard money: $615,000

Maximum value: $615,000

The 31-year-old quietly reworked his contract for 2025 this offseason. He received a $250,000 signing bonus and his deal includes $125,000 in marketing money. That lowers Kelly’s salary cap hit to $490,000 this year.

3) Zach Collaros, Winnipeg Blue Bombers (A)

Hard money: $600,000

Maximum value: $600,000

The 36-year-old collected a $100,000 offseason roster bonus on January 15. He has a $500,000 base salary with $250,000 guaranteed. Collaros enters 2025 in the final season of his three-year contract signed in October 2022.

4) Vernon Adams Jr., Calgary Stampeders (A)

Hard money: $465,000

Maximum value: $465,000

The 32-year-old received a $250,000 signing bonus to redo his deal which includes $15,000 in marketing money that doesn’t count against the salary cap.

5) Trevor Harris, Saskatchewan Roughriders (A)

Hard money: $399,700

Maximum value: $453,700

The soon-to-be 39-year-old received a $160,000 signing bonus to re-up in Regina along with a $200,000 base salary, $20,000 in marketing, $14,700 in housing, and $5,000 in travel, which adds up to $399,700 in hard money. He can earn an additional $54,000 in playtime incentives, boosting his maximum total to $453,700 this coming season.

6) Dru Brown, Ottawa Redblacks (A)

Hard money: $354,700

Maximum value: $390,700

The Redblacks gave the 28-year-old a $185,000 signing bonus to ink his new deal, which includes $354,700 in hard money and a maximum value of $390,700 in 2025.

7) Bo Levi Mitchell, Hamilton Tiger-Cats (A)

Hard money: $323,800

Maximum value: $374,800

The 35-year-old restructured his contract in January, which included pushing some incentives into hard money. He received a $154,100 signing bonus and can collect $40,000 in marketing money. Mitchell has the chance to earn $54,000 in playtime cash.

8) Davis Alexander, Montreal Alouettes (A)

Hard money: $258,000

Maximum value: $336,000

The 26-year-old received a $120,000 signing bonus for inking his three-year contract extension. It includes $72,000 in available playtime incentives plus $6,000 in all-star and award bonuses possible for a $336,000 maximum value in 2025.

9) Tre Ford, Edmonton Elks (N)

Hard money: $257,000

Maximum value: $367,000

After playing out his three-year rookie deal, the Elks signed the ultra-athletic QB to a three-year contract extension through the 2027 season. The 27-year-old received a $100,000 signing bonus as part of his 2025 compensation, which can max out at $367,000 if all bonuses and incentives are hit.

10) McLeod Bethel-Thompson, Montreal Alouettes (A)

Hard money: $185,000

Maximum value: $263,000

The Als made the 36-year-old the highest-paid backup QB in the CFL. He has $72,000 available in playtime incentives — $4,000 per game for playing 51 percent of Montreal’s offensive snaps — plus an additional $6,000 in all-star and award bonuses.

11) Cody Fajardo, Edmonton Elks (A)

Hard money: $180,000

Maximum value: $262,000

The 33-year-old slots in behind Bethel-Thompson as the second highest-paid backup QB in the CFL. He has $68,000 available in playtime incentives, plus an additional $14,000 in statistical, all-star, and award bonuses.

12) Jake Maier, Saskatchewan Roughriders (A)

Hard money: $165,000

Maximum value: $245,000

The 28-year-old former Stamps starter has $59,000 in playtime, $15,000 in statistical bonuses and $6,000 in all-star and award incentives available.

Worth knowing: P.J. Walker, Calgary Stampeders (A)

Hard money: $108,000

Maximum value: $260,500

The 30-year-old’s contract includes $80,300 base salary, $12,000 in marketing money, and a $6,000 bonus each time he starts a regular season game and plays over 51 percent of his team’s offensive snaps. He has $108,000 available in playtime incentives.

Check out the highest-paid quarterbacks from the 2024 CFL season here.

