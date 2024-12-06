Edmonton Elks give Canadian Tre Ford starting CFL QB money

The Edmonton Elks gave Canadian quarterback Tre Ford a raise commensurate with being a starting quarterback in the Canadian Football League.

After playing out his three-year rookie deal, the Elks signed the ultra-athletic QB to a three-year contract extension through the 2027 season. The 26-year-old receives a $100,000 signing bonus as part of his 2025 compensation, which can max out at $367,000 if all bonuses and incentives are hit.

In 2026, Ford can earn $400,000 in playtime and hard money combined with $425,500 maximum. In 2027, the University of Waterloo graduate is scheduled to make $440,000 in hard money with $446,000 maximum. Through three years, Ford has a shot to earn $1,238,500 total.

The agreement was negotiated by Montreal-based agent Fred Weinrauch, who also represents up-and-comer Davis Alexander, veteran Jeremiah Masoli, and 2024 Hec Crighton Trophy winner Taylor Elgersma.

The Niagara Falls, Ont. native and 2021 Hec Crighton winner started five games and produced a 4-1 win-loss record in 2024. Ford completed 71.7 percent of his passes for 1,137 yards with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions while rushing 23 times for 206 yards — 9.0 per carry — this past season.

The six-foot-one, 195-pound dual-threat QB has dressed for 38 games in his three-year CFL career, starting 18 with a 9-9 win-loss record. Ford has completed 67 percent of his passes for 3,667 yards, 24 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. The signal-caller with 4.45 speed has rushed 108 times for 977 yards with three majors, averaging nine yards per carry.

General manager Ed Hervey has given the starting quarterback reigns to Ford for 2025 and beyond.