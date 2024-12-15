Details: Trevor Harris’ contract with Saskatchewan Roughriders for 2025

Trevor Harris called his contract extension with the Saskatchewan Roughriders “team-friendly” if you believe he’s a top-tier quarterback in the Canadian Football League.

Now, armchair general managers around Rider Nation can analyze the deal for themselves as the numbers have come in.

Harris received a $160,000 signing bonus to re-up in Regina along with a $200,000 base salary, $20,000 in marketing, $14,700 in housing, and $5,000 in travel, which adds up to $399,700 in hard money. He can earn an additional $54,000 in playtime incentives, boosting his maximum total to $453,700 this coming season.

Nathan Rourke, Chad Kelly, Zach Collaros, and Vernon Adams Jr. are slated to earn more than Harris in 2025, slotting him in as the fifth-highest-paid starter in the CFL.

For the 2024 season, Harris earned $473,000 in hard money plus $19,000 in playtime incentives, bringing his total to $491,000. In 2023, he made $500,000.

The 38-year-old completed 72.4 percent of his passes for 3,264 yards with 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 11 regular season starts this past season, missing six games with a left knee MCL injury. He led the CFL in passer efficiency rating at 108.4 while being named a West Division all-star and posted a 7-4 win-loss record.

Harris completed 26-of-33 pass attempts for 279 yards and one touchdown during the West Semi-Final, which Saskatchewan won 28-19 over the B.C. Lions. He also started in the team’s 38-22 loss to Winnipeg in the West Final, completing 25-of-44 pass attempts for 283 yards and one major.

The six-foot-three, 212-pound passer is scheduled to increase his earnings in Riderville to $1,390,700 through 2025 with a chance to max out at $1,444,700 over three seasons with the Green and White.

The Waldo, OH native has completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 33,148 yards, 180 touchdowns, 84 interceptions in his career. He’s rushed 249 times for 1,144 yards, 4.6 per carry, plus 11 majors. Through 112 CFL starts, he has a 58-52-2 win-loss-tie record in the regular season.

The Edinboro University graduate has a 4-6 postseason record in 10 career starts, including a loss in the 2018 Grey Cup. He’s completed 282-of-395 passes, 71 percent, for 3,382 yards, 16 touchdowns, 10 interceptions in those games.