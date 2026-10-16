3DownNation CFL picks straight-up & against the spread: Week 20

3DownNation

Week 20 in the Canadian Football League is here as we’ll have a first-time starting quarterback, the return of a star receiver, and three West Division teams vying for the last two spots in the playoffs.

We have ten contributors making picks straight-up and against the spread, and they’ll do so all season long. Enjoy.

Please note that contributors were asked to make their picks based on the consensus point spreads as of 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 15. Competing sportsbooks may have different spreads, and lines may change.

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Friday, October 16: Toronto Argonauts at Ottawa Redblacks (+11.5) at 7:00 p.m. EDT

Chad Kelly is officially back for the Boatmen, who aren’t resting any regular starters despite having nothing to play for in the East Division standings. Cam Porter will start at running back, while Ali Fayad has checked in at defensive end. The Redblacks have turned to Bryson Barnes under centre, as he’ll take over controls from McLeod Bethel-Thompson. Justin Hardy is out of the lineup at slotback, where former NFL receiver Grant DuBose will start in his place. Toronto has swept the two previous head-to-head meetings between these two teams this season, as Ottawa remains in search of its first win.

ABBOTT: Bryson Barnes shows he can ball, but it won’t be enough.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Ottawa.

BALLANTINE: Toronto won’t lose to a winless team but there’s no incentive to run up the score.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Ottawa.

BORDIGNON: The Argonauts win, but thats too many points.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Ottawa.

FILOSO: Since the Redblacks seem more interested in evaluating the future than in trying to win games now, this choice is easy.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

GASSON: Why not? I’m gonna go down swinging.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

HERRERA-VERGARA: The Argos need to gain momentum before the playoffs.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

HODGE: Bryson Barnes is bound to make a couple of rookie mistakes.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

HOSKINS: I can’t see this being Ottawa’s week, either.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

KLEIN: It’s a wide spread, but 10 of Ottawa’s 16 losses have come by at least that many points. The Redblacks look like they’ve accepted their winless fate.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

McINNIS: Why has it taken this long for us to see what Barnes can do? This won’t be easy for the young QB.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Toronto 9, Ottawa 1.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Toronto 6, Ottawa 4.

Friday, October 16: Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Edmonton Elks (-3.5) at 9:30 p.m. EDT

One of these two teams will clinch something in this game, as the Blue Bombers can secure a playoff berth with a win and the Elks can clinch first place with a win. Winnipeg made only one change to their starting lineup this week, as Michael Griffin II will start at strong-side linebacker in place of the injured Jaylen Smith, while Edmonton will be without former All-CFL offensive lineman David Beard at centre. The Elks won both previous meetings between these teams this year, most recently in late August.

ABBOTT: You’re guaranteed two things in the Concrete Castle of the North: a close game and an Elks win.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

BALLANTINE: The Elks look to clinch before B.C. plays this week for pride.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

BORDIGNON: If the Elks want to be taken seriously, you clinch the West Division without help.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

FILOSO: The Elks have been excellent at home, but this game will be close.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

GASSON: We’ve seen Winnipeg look strong occasionally only to not keep it going. It happens again.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

HERRERA-VERGARA: The Elks have a glorious opportunity in front of them.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

HODGE: The Elks win a third tight game over Winnipeg this season.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

HOSKINS: It’s always a tight game with these two but the home crowd helps secure the West Final.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

KLEIN: The Elks put on a big show to wrap up the division at home.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

McINNIS: This one will come down to the wire, but the Elks get it done.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Edmonton 10, Winnipeg 0.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Edmonton 5, Winnipeg 5.

Saturday, October 17: Montreal Alouettes at Saskatchewan Roughriders (-4.5) at 3:00 p.m. EDT

These two teams met in La Belle Province last week, where the Alouettes won 44-24 on the strength of five touchdown passes from Davis Alexander. However, it appears Alexander will rest this week as Montreal has already clinched first place in the East Division, leaving Dustin Crum to play in his place. Saskatchewan has lost four straight games, putting their playoff hopes at risk, though it appears Samuel Emilus will likely make his long-anticipated return to the lineup from injury.

ABBOTT: Crum at quarterback? Crummy result.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

BALLANTINE: Something is off in Regina.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

BORDIGNON: The Riders get revenge from Monday’s loss and keep their playoff hopes alive.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

FILOSO: There’s no way Saskatchewan loses to a backup QB, at home, in a game they have to have, right?

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

GASSON: The Riders catch a break here.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Montreal.

HERRERA-VERGARA: Dustin Crum should play and the Riders are desperate.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

HODGE: This is the perfect bounce back opportunity for the Roughriders.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

HOSKINS: The Riders have their backs against the wall and need a win. Playing at home helps.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

KLEIN: The Riders are struggling, but they aren’t “lose to Dustin Crum in the biggest game of the season” levels of struggling.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

McINNIS: There was no shortage of motivation for the Alouettes last week, but this is a different spot. The Riders get their revenge on home turf.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Saskatchewan 9, Montreal 1.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Saskatchewan 8, Montreal 2.

Saturday, October 17: B.C. Lions at Calgary Stampeders (+2.5) at 7:00 p.m. EDT

The Leos can clinch a home playoff game with a win, though that could be accomplished on Friday if the Blue Bombers lose in Edmonton. On the flip side, a Blue Bombers win and Saskatchewan Roughriders win would make this a must-win game for Calgary as the West Division playoff race remains extremely tight. Defensive back T.J. Lee is questionable for B.C., while the Stampeders will be without offensive lineman Zack Williams due to an ankle injury.

ABBOTT: Calgary needs this more.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

BALLANTINE: Edmonton clinching the previous night will take pressure off the Lions here, and the let them take their foot off the gas.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

BORDIGNON: Those Lions are so hot right now. Also, take the over.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

FILOSO: Even if the Stamps need it more, the Lions are in a groove right now

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

GASSON: Who knows which Stamps team will show up?

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

HERRERA-VERGARA: The Stamps blew their chance last week. I don’t see them winning this one.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

HODGE: The Lions are just too dialled-in right now.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

HOSKINS: There is no stopping these Lions.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

KLEIN: Calgary’s defence is so bad, and Nathan Rourke is so good. This game could end up being meaningless for the Lions, and they could still have a big game.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

McINNIS: I don’t want to be fading B.C. right now, but situationally, this game could mean nothing to them. I’ll take the Stamps.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: B.C. 7, Calgary 3.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: B.C. 7, Calgary 3.

2026 records (straight-up)

HODGE — 55-18

HERRERA-VERGARA — 53-20

ABBOTT — 52-21

GASSON — 45-28

BORDIGNON — 44-29

FILOSO — 43-30

HOSKINS — 43-30

KLEIN — 43-30

BALLANTINE — 39-34

McINNIS* — 28-15

2026 records (against the spread)

HERRERA-VERGARA — 42-31

HODGE — 42-31

ABBOTT — 40-33

GASSON — 39-34

KLEIN — 36-37

BORDIGNON — 35-38

FILOSO — 33-40

HOSKINS — 32-41

BALLANTINE — 31-42

McINNIS* — 24-19