Ottawa Redblacks extend QB Dru Brown through 2026

The Ottawa Redblacks have signed quarterback Dru Brown to a contract extension through 2026. He was previously set to become a free agent after the 2025 season.

According to 3DownNation insider Justin Dunk, the Redblacks gave Brown a $185,000 signing bonus to ink his new deal, which includes $354,700 in hard money and a maximum value of $390,700 in 2025. Brown can earn $462,500 in hard money in 2026 with a maximum value of $471,500.

“Dru did an outstanding job in his first year as a starter, providing our team with stability at the game’s most important position,” said head coach Bob Dyce in a statement. “His work ethic, and dedication to his craft will be instrumental in leading us to even greater success in the future.”

The five-foot-eleven, 200-pound native of Palo Alto, Calif. made 15 starts for the Redblacks this past season, throwing for 3,959 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also carried the ball 14 times for 57 yards, posting an 8-6-1 record.

The 27-year-old started his CFL career with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, winning the Grey Cup as a depth player in 2021. Over 46 career games, Brown has thrown for 5,443 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions and rushed for 170 yards and five scores.