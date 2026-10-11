Connect with us

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats release two from practice roster

Photo: Saskatchewan Roughriders. Photo edit: 3DownNation.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have released American running back Rushawn Baker and American linebacker Vi Jones from their practice roster.

Baker signed in Hamilton on September 12. He played three games for the Montreal Alouettes earlier this season, carrying the ball 10 times for 31 yards. He was previously in training camp with the Edmonton Elks, after stints with the New York Giants and New England Patriots in 2025.

The 23-year-old wrapped up his collegiate career at Elon University in 2024, rushing 183 times for 859 yards and nine touchdowns to earn honourable mention all-conference honours. He transferred after three seasons at Bucknell University, where he recorded 335 carries for 1,359 yards and 15 touchdowns.

3DownNation Newsletter

Today’s CFL news in your inbox every day at 3 p.m.

By signing up you agree to receive daily emails from 3DownNation, as well as our terms of service and privacy policy. Unsubscribe anytime. 1900 Rose St, Regina SK S4P 0A9.

Jones joined the Ticats on August 18. The 28-year-old attended training camp with the Saskatchewan Roughriders earlier this year, recording two defensive tackles, two special teams tackles, and one interception over two preseason games.

The six-foot-two, 225-pound defender signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and appeared in three games as a rookie. He subsequently spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, recording two forced fumbles and nine defensive tackles in seven games in 2024.

The Austin, Texas native joined the Cardinals for training camp in 2025 and registered 10 tackles in three preseason games, though he was cut among Arizona’s final roster moves. He earned over $1 million USD while playing in the NFL.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats (5-12) are on a bye this week. They will conclude their season on Saturday, October 24, when they host the Ottawa Redblacks.

Next Game Monday, October 12

From 3DownNation Experts

Justin Dunk

KeeSean Johnson game-time decision ‘at best’ for Riders against Montreal Alouettes

John Hodge

Zach Collaros turns back clock as Winnipeg Blue Bombers cull Calgary (& 11 other thoughts)

JC Abbott

‘We didn’t have a plan’: McLeod Bethel-Thompson ‘pissed off’ by Redblacks’ second-half failure in B.C.

Adam Chernoff

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: Mike O’Shea lacks understanding of basic math

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions send Redblacks to the kids’ table in Gravy Bowl victory (& nine other thoughts)

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions clinch 2026 CFL playoff berth with win over Redblacks

Edmonton Elks

Stifling defence, fake punt pick-six secure Edmonton Elks playoff hosting duties (& seven other thoughts)

Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks to host first CFL playoff game since 2015

Calgary Stampeders

Zach Collaros turns back clock as Winnipeg Blue Bombers cull Calgary (& 11 other thoughts)

Calgary Stampeders

3DownNation CFL picks straight-up & against the spread: Week 19

Tevaughn Campbell

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Tevaughn Campbell returns amid six Thanksgiving changes for Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders officially rule out KeeSean Johnson for Thanksgiving game

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers swap three starters for critical game against Stampeders

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Zach Collaros wants to continue CFL career in 2027

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats release two from practice roster

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Slow start, no offence leads to Hamilton Tiger-Cats home loss to Edmonton (& five other thoughts)

Toronto Argonauts

CFL unveils official Most Outstanding Rookie candidates

Toronto Argonauts

3DownNation CFL power rankings: Saskatchewan Roughriders’ second-half slide continues

Ottawa Redblacks

‘We didn’t have a plan’: McLeod Bethel-Thompson ‘pissed off’ by Redblacks’ second-half failure in B.C.

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks inch closer to historical humiliation in loss to B.C. (& six other thoughts)

Montreal Alouettes

Julian Howsare set for Montreal Alouettes debut against Riders

Montreal Alouettes

Former CFL player Richard Karikari charged with financial crimes

B.C. Lions

Alleged groin punches from B.C.’s Josh Hagerty result in ‘life-altering’ injury to Alouettes’ Liam Talbot

B.C. Lions

CFL suspends Josh Hagerty two games for striking Liam Talbot, two others disciplined

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers QB Zach Collaros leaves Banjo Bowl with injury, doesn’t return

Picks

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: Mike O’Shea lacks understanding of basic math

B.C. Lions

Montreal Alouettes QB Davis Alexander blasts B.C. Lions’ Mathieu Betts for ‘horsesh*t’ tackle

News

Halifax Wanderers propose new stadium compatible with Canadian football

B.C. Lions

Lions owner Amar Doman’s desire to purchase BC Place unshaken by government refusals

Stewart Johnston

News

CFL board of governors unanimously approves Quebec City expansion: report

Montreal Alouettes

Three players to attend CFL hearing after Lions-Alouettes brawl: report

Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks clinch CFL playoff spot for first time since 2019

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers place Zach Collaros on six-game injured list

Edmonton Elks

3DownNation CFL power rankings: Montreal Alouettes talk their way out of top spot

Edmonton Elks

Where do CFL season series stand in tight West Division?

Edmonton Elks

Riders’ Aubrey Miller Jr., Elks’ Nick Anderson fined for spearing in Labour Day weekend action

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions bathe in bad blood, deliver bare-knuckle beatdown to Alouettes (& 14 other thoughts)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers pluck right strings in Banjo Bowl win (& 11 other thoughts)

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders sign six players, including QB Eddie Lee Marburger

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes returner DeVonte Dedmon stretchered off against Lions

3DownNation Podcast


 


Our Top Stories