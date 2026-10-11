Hamilton Tiger-Cats release two from practice roster

Photo: Saskatchewan Roughriders. Photo edit: 3DownNation.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have released American running back Rushawn Baker and American linebacker Vi Jones from their practice roster.

Baker signed in Hamilton on September 12. He played three games for the Montreal Alouettes earlier this season, carrying the ball 10 times for 31 yards. He was previously in training camp with the Edmonton Elks, after stints with the New York Giants and New England Patriots in 2025.

The 23-year-old wrapped up his collegiate career at Elon University in 2024, rushing 183 times for 859 yards and nine touchdowns to earn honourable mention all-conference honours. He transferred after three seasons at Bucknell University, where he recorded 335 carries for 1,359 yards and 15 touchdowns.

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Jones joined the Ticats on August 18. The 28-year-old attended training camp with the Saskatchewan Roughriders earlier this year, recording two defensive tackles, two special teams tackles, and one interception over two preseason games.

The six-foot-two, 225-pound defender signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and appeared in three games as a rookie. He subsequently spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, recording two forced fumbles and nine defensive tackles in seven games in 2024.

The Austin, Texas native joined the Cardinals for training camp in 2025 and registered 10 tackles in three preseason games, though he was cut among Arizona’s final roster moves. He earned over $1 million USD while playing in the NFL.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats (5-12) are on a bye this week. They will conclude their season on Saturday, October 24, when they host the Ottawa Redblacks.