Tommy Stevens headlines team nominees for CFLPA’s Tom Pate Memorial Award

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The Canadian Football League Players’ Association has unveiled the nine team nominees for the Tom Pate Memorial Award.

The award is presented annually by the CFLPA to a player who exhibits outstanding sportsmanship while making significant contributions to his team, community, and the union. It is named in honour of former CFL linebacker Tom Pate, who was critically injured during a game in 1975 and later passed away at 23 years old. 2026 will mark the 50th anniversary of the award’s creation.

The 2026 nominees include B.C. Lions defensive back Jackson Findlay, Calgary Stampeders strong-side linebacker Derrick Moncrief, Edmonton Elks defensive end Robbie Smith, Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Tommy Stevens, Winnipeg Blue Bombers kicker Sergio Castillo, Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive lineman Owen Hubert, Toronto Argonauts quarterback Nick Arbuckle, Ottawa Redblacks defensive back Alonzo Addae, and Montreal Alouettes defensive end Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund.

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Nominees for the award were selected by their teammates.

Findlay has appeared in 16 games this season with B.C., making 75 defensive tackles, 11 special teams tackles, two tackles for loss, four pass breakups, and two interceptions. The Vancouver native is in his second season after being selected in the second round of the 2025 CFL Draft.

Moncrief has dressed in 14 games during his second season with the Stampeders, making 45 defensive tackles, two pass breakups, and an interception. The 33-year-old has played nine seasons in the CFL with Calgary, Edmonton, and Saskatchewan, twice earning all-star recognition.

Smith has suited up in all 16 games with the Elks, recording 12 defensive tackles, nine special teams tackles, and one sack. The native of Brampton, Ont., spent the first five years of his CFL career in Toronto before signing a lucrative contract with Edmonton in 2025.

Stevens has served as the Riders’ short-yardage quarterback for the past two seasons, rushing 90 times this year for 282 yards and 15 touchdowns. The 29-year-old previously spent three years in the same role with the Calgary Stampeders.

Castillo remains one of the CFL’s top kickers in his tenth season in the league, connecting on 49-of-57 field goal attempts (86 percent) this year, including from a long of 57 yards. The 35-year-old has also made all 37 of his extra point attempts.

Hubert has appeared in 17 games this year with the Ticats, notching one defensive tackle and adding eight more on special teams. The McMaster product was originally an eighth-round pick by Winnipeg in 2024.

Arbuckle has served as Toronto’s backup QB this season, making one start in Week 18. He has completed 52-of-72 passes for 542 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions, while rushing for 54 yards and three majors. The 33-year-old has previously played for Calgary, Edmonton, and Ottawa during his eight-year career, which reached its pinnacle when he was named MVP of the Grey Cup in 2024.

Addae has dressed for 15 games this year, registering 54 defensive tackles, two special teams tackles, five pass breakups, and six interceptions. The native of Pickering, Ont., has spent his entire five-year career in Ottawa.

Adeyemi-Berglund has amassed 27 defensive tackles, one sack, a forced fumble, and six batted passes in 16 games for the Alouettes. The Dartmouth, N.S., native is a two-time East Division finalist for Most Outstanding Canadian, splitting his six-year career between Montreal and Calgary.

B.C. Lions offensive lineman Andrew Peirson won the Tom Pate Memorial Award in 2025. Other recent winners include Adam Bighill, Brett Lauther, Emmanuel Arceneaux, Mike Daly, Rob Maver, Ryan King, and Adarius Bowman.

The CFLPA will select and announce this year’s winner at a later date. There will be no CFL awards banquet held in 2026.