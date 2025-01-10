Hamilton Tiger-Cats restructure 2025 contract with Bo Levi Mitchell

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have agreed to a restructured contract with veteran quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell for the 2025 season.

The 34-year-old led the CFL with 5,451 passing yards — setting a new single-season franchise record — and 32 touchdowns through the air last season. He completed 68.4 percent of his passes with a 101.2 QB rating while being intercepted 18 times and rushed 16 times for 124 yards.

Since coming to Canada in 2012, Mitchell has suited up for 189 games, starting 140 with a 99-39-2 win-loss-tie record. He has completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 39,023 yards with 226 touchdowns and 117 interceptions. The Eastern Washington University graduate has also rushed 190 times for 910 yards with 13 majors.

Through his time in the CFL, Mitchell has won two Grey Cups, two Grey Cup Most Valuable Player awards, two Most Outstanding Player awards, and has been named a league all-star three times, including this past year.

The six-foot-one, 210-pound QB aims to end the longest Grey Cup drought in the CFL, the Ticats have not won since 1999.